Elite Season 3: Premiere Date Announced!

The scandalous lives of the Spanish elite will continue to be charted on Elite Season 3.

We've known for some time now that the show was already renewed, but we could never have expected this bombshell:

Elite Season 3 will premiere on the streamer in March.

That's a lot earlier than many were expecting, given that Elite Season 2 debuted in September 2019 -- a whole 11 months after the first season debut.

We already knew that Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, so it's nice to know that we won't be waiting long for the drama to continue.

Elite is a murder-mystery that follows the teens of a top-tier Spanish private school. You wouldn't believe the things they get up to.

Though Netflix has yet to drop a trailer or even a synopsis for the third outing, we can only assume it will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the crazy finale.

Polo was finally unmasked to everyone as Marina's killer, but in a true twist of fate, he got to return to the school, and may well get away with it.

It was a devastating conclusion, but it succeeded in setting up a third outing that will be just as twisted.

Even though the second season introduced us to new characters in Rebeca, Valerio, and Cayetana, there are more new additions on the horizon.

Ester Expósito, who plays Carla, dropped the renewal news in October and also confirmed two new classmates played by Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo.

How will these new characters fit into the narrative? We'll need to tune in this March.

Another thing worth noting: Elite Season 2 managed to steer clear of the dreaded sophomore slump, so let's hope the drama in Las Encinas continues to be high when the series returns.

What are your thoughts on this news, Elite Fanatics?

Are you happy the series is returning earlier?

Hit the comments below.

