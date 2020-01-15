Grey's Anatomy: Justin Chambers Speaks Out Following Exit

Justin Chambers stunned Grey's Anatomy fans late last week when he announced he was exiting the ABC medical drama after 16 seasons.

Even more frustrating for fans is that they have already seen the last of the loveable Alex Karev.

Now, the actor has opened up about what's next for him in a new interview with Page Six.

The actor was asked what he was looking forward to after exiting the series, prompting him to reply with: "Life, family, love, friendship."

He said he was "open" to film roles, but his main focus in the immediate future will be on documentaries. "I'm producing documentaries," he shared. "That's what I'm interested in right now."

Chambers also spoke about his time on Grey's Anatomy, saying:

"Anywhere that you spend 15 years, it's a big chunk of your life... Grey's has been very supportive of me. I'm very grateful, and it's been a great ride."

Grey's Anatomy has been changed forever following the exit, which leaves Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. as the only original series regulars still on the show.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Alex's exit occurred off-screen, with him leaving to look after his sick mother.

There's no telling whether this means that Camilla Luddington could be gearing up for an exit since she plays Alex's wife, Jo Karev.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers revealed in a statement to Deadline when he announced his exit last week.

“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

The reaction to Chambers' exit has not been the best, with many fans calling for the series to be canceled. ABC has already renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 17, and the network has made it clear it will keep the show running for as long as Pompeo wants to be a cast member.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, January 21.

