Hulu at TCA: Dollface Renewed, Little Fires Everywhere Teaser & More

Today, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour at The Langham Pasadena, Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming.

That includes Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz, the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People, and Catherine The Great comedic drama The Great, featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

All of it will join the company’s growing slate of premium Original content.

Erwich also announced an upcoming comedy series starring Oscar and Emmy Award winning actor Steve Martin and Emmy Award winning comedian Martin Short.

From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and co-created by John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie) and Steve Martin, the untitled new series puts a hilarious spin on the ever-popular true crime genre.

If the dream team duo of Martin and Short get something even remotely similar to the quality and humor we get from This Is Us and Grace and Frankie, we'll be in for an extraordinary treat.

“Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent, said Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu.

“From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

As the fastest growing major SVOD service in the U.S., Hulu has gained remarkable momentum over the past year, so it's no surprise that Disney is spreading the wealth and keeping the streamer alive.

In 2019, the streaming platform saw a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming and Hulu Originals continue to drive conversation, more than doubling social media engagement year-over-year.

Part of that success goes to the incredible programming Hulu consistently offers. To that end, the streamer announced a string of renewals and premiere dates, too.

Dollface and Wu-Tang: An American Saga were both renewed for second seasons.

New episodes of Dollface come to Hulu after a stellar first season, serving as the best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement amongst Hulu Originals in 2019.

The original comedy series follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend.

With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post breakup.

Based on one of the most influential music groups in hip-hop history, the Wu-Tang Clan, Wu-Tang: An American Saga chronicles the history and formation behind the music group as they deal with the daily struggle of balancing their music career amidst the drug induced early 90’s.

The much-anticipated series from Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite), The Great debuts on Hulu on Friday, May 15.

The comedy series chronicles the genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.

The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Shawan.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy.

All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Friday, May 29. The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

They also released a first look at Hulu’s new drama series based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be.

It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves. Coming Spring 2020.

Normal People will be available on Hulu in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom.

There is also another teaser for Little Fires Everywhere, the highly anticipated series based on Celeste Ng's 2017 of the same title.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

And let's be honest, with this trailer, we are all in and counting the days until it premieres (whenever that may be!).

While it premeired a few days ago, the latest trailer for High Fidelity is also worth noting.

As the logline goes, sometimes you gotta face the music.

Premiering on February 14, High Fidelity is a departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film.

Centering on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

And for those of you who cannot get enough of American politics in the year 2020, Hulu has an upcoming documentary titled Hillary about the former Secretary of State, presidential candidate, and First Lady.

A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.

So what do you think, Hulu fanatics?

Are you overwhelmed with the amount of good news coming from the streamer?

What news is the most exciting?

Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.