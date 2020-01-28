Legacies Photos: Kai Parker Returns to Wreack Havoc!

Kai Parker is back!

The CW has dropped a bunch of photos from Legacies Season 2 Episode 12, titled "Kai Parker Screwed Us."

The exciting installment will air Thursday, February 6 at 9/8c, and the photos leave us very worried for Lizzie, Josie, Alaric, and even Sebastian.

If you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you know we first met Kai on The Vampire Diaries Season 6 when Bonnie and Damon were trapped with him in a prison world.

He was wicked and vowed to cause problems wherever he went. After escaping from the prison world, his mission was to murder his two sisters and one brother.

Kai wanted all of the magical power in the world, and thanks to being a siphoner, he got close to winning.

On The Vampire Diaries Season 6 Episode 22, he crashed Alaric and Jo's wedding, fatally stabbing the latter, all while she was pregnant with Alaric's children.

He subsequently put a spell on Elena that put her in a coma-like state for two seasons. The twins were magically transferred to Caroline's womb, allowing them to have a life.

Despite being murdered, Kai was given a second chance at life when Katherine Pierce was Queen B in Hell.

Bonnie subsequently locked him in a prison world, one that Lizzie and Josie helped create, and he's been holed up there ever since.

"When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood)," reads the official logline for the episode.

But, is it the same prison world that Kai's locked up in? That's the common theory, especially when you consider the timing.

Alaric locking teenagers in prison worlds may sound terrible, but he took action against people he deemed a threat to the school and the citizens of Mystic Falls.

Whether he will be able to explain as much to Lizzie before anything bad happens, we don't know.

What we do know is that Lizzie and Sebastian look smitten in the official stills from the episode.

Other stills from the milestone installment tease Josie with a sword that is given to her by Alaric.

Could Josie emerge as the hero? If we think about the mora miserium, it's possible it could break and Kai could siphon too much dark magic for his body to handle.

Sebastian will probably play a part in the takedown of Kai because it will be the most plausible scenario for Alaric to accept the 500-year-old vampire into the school.

Before we get to this crazy installment, however, we have a Valentine's Day episode coming up, but don't expect Hope to forget about the closest thing to family she has.

“After learning that Josie, Lizzie, and Alaric are in trouble, Hope leads the charge to save them,” reads the synopsis for Thursday's episode.

“Meanwhile, Landon seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town to prove himself useful."

"Elsewhere, MG’s attempt at a perfect first date with Kym takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.