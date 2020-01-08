Locke & Key: Netflix Adaptation Gets Spooky First Trailer!

Locke & Key's long-gestating TV adaptation will finally see the light of day in February.

Netflix is finally unveiling the TV series, thanks to the official trailer and it certainly looks like it will be worth the wait.

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death,” reads the show’s official logline.

“As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. … The series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Locke & Key's expansive cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Emilia Jones (Doctor Who) as Kinsey Locke Jackson Robert Scott (Fear the Walking Dead) as Bode Locke, Bill Heck (The Alienist) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira (The Gifted) as Dodge, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Sherri Saum (The Fosters/Good Trouble) as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet (Wayne) as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, and Coby Bird (The Good Doctor) as Rufus Whedon.

The show’s executive producers include Carlton Cuse (Lost), Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Aron Eli Coleite (Heroes), Joe Hill (NOS4A2), Chris Ryall, Lydia Antoni (V Wars), Ted Adams (Wynonna Earp), Lindsey Springer (Jack Ryan), Andy and Barbara Muschietti (IT Chapter Two), David Alpert (The Walking Dead), Rick Jacobs (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Tim Southam (Lost in Space), John Weber (Vikings), and Frank Siracusa (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Locke & Key was originally developed by Fox for the 2010-2011 TV season.

Despite not being given a series order, the network went on to show the pilot at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con because there was still such a big interest in it.

Hulu then ordered a new pilot in 2017 but declined to give it a series commitment in 2018, leaving producers scrambling to get the show on the air.

Netflix swooped in and ordered a brand new iteration of the series, leaving the Hulu adaptation dead in the water.

Yes, it's been a long road to the screen for this project, and we're sure the new home will be the perfect one for the show. What are your thoughts on the show finally making it to the screen?

Locke & Key Season 1 will span 10 episodes and is based on the best-selling comic book series.

It will recieve its premiere Friday, February 7, and you can watch the official trailer below.

