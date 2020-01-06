Lucifer Final Season: Dennis Haysbert to Play God!

Lucifer's final season is bringing the big man upstairs into the narrative.

The Netflix drama has added Dennis Haysbert to the cast for the fifth and final season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Despite there being no clarity on whether he will recur or be a series regular, the outlet notes that he "will appear throughout" the final season.

No other details have been revealed at this stage.

If you watch Lucifer online, you know God has been mentioned multiple times throughout the run of the series.

Author Neil Gaiman previously lended his voice to the charactr during Lucifer Season 3, while Timothy Omundson appeared during Lucifer Season 2 as a man who claimed to be God.

The addition of Haysbert to the cast also means the series will be staging a 24 reunion. Haysbert and D.B. Woodside starred as brothers on the Kiefer Sutherland drama.

Given that Lucifer likes to take a comedic approach, it's likely the series will tip the hat in some way to them starring alongside one another on the FOX series.

On the small screen, Haysbert most recently recurred on NBC's one-and-done Reverie, and was also attached to star on the CBS pilot Surveillance, but the network decided against ordering it to series.

Haysbert is also well-known for his series regular role on CBS drama The Unit.

Lucifer initially aired on FOX for three seasons, but the network canceled it after some ratings erosion.

Netflix later swooped in to save the day and revived the series for a fourth season. In the aftermath of that season debuting, all eyes were on Netflix to renew the series.

That renewal arrived -- with a major caveat. The streamer was bringing the series to a close with a 10-episode final season.

After fans reacted negatively to the news, it was revealed that the episode order had been upped to 16.

It's still unclear whether these episodes will roll out in one batch, or if the network wants to give it the split season treatment that has worked for many of its shows.

Lucifer has been a popular series since its inception, so it makes sense that fans would be less than impressed by the decision to end the series.

One fan went as far as starting a petition to keep the series on the air.

"It had been announced that season 5 of Lucifer will be it's last and final," the petition's creator, who is going by the name Lee Morningstar on Change.org says on the website.

"This show has many more seasons left in it. I can't understand why they would choose not to continue with the fan reaction of the cancellation after season 3 and season 4 great reviews."

The petition's creator continued, "So please fellow lucifans join me and unite once more to show Netflix what the fans want and how many of us there are."

This reponse paved the way for co-showrunner IIdy Modrovich to respond.

"Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue," Modrovich said on Twitter in response to a fan.

"Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together."

"And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so... 🥰❤️😈."

Lucifer returns sometime this year on Netflix.

