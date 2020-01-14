Lucifer Final Season: Musical Episode Confirmed!

Lucifer's final season just got so much more exciting.

After months of teases, we now have confirmation that the final season of the Netflix drama will include a musical episode.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Lucifer Season 5 Episode 10, titled "Bloody Karaoke Jam" will be filled with musical numbers.

"We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they're singing and dancing, and not just, 'Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance'," showrunner Ildy Modrovich revealed to the outlet.

"It's been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode], but it's been super fun. It's going to be amazing. It's going to be just such a bucket list thing for me."

Even more exciting is that viewers will get their first taste of the musical on Lucifer Season 5 Episode 4, which will include two musical numbers and a 1940s noir vibe.

Lucifer Season 5 was announced as the series' last when Netflix renewed it last year, but only 10 episodes were ordered initially.

The fans freaked out when FOX canceled the excellent drama after three seasons, and they freaked out some more when the series was confirmed to be going out with a 10 episode season.

Netflix and Warner Bros. subsequently negotiated all over again, and news broke the final season would consist of 16 episodes.

There was no confirmation at the time how the streamer planned to roll the episodes out, but we now know it will be in two parts. This means that fans can expect musical elements on both parts of the final season.

As has been the norm with Lucifer, the fans have been vocal. One fan was annoyed that the series was concluding after five seasons and created a Change.org petition to urge producers to change their mind about the end date.

"It had been announced that season 5 of Lucifer would be it's last and final," the petition's creator, who is going by the name Lee Morningstar on Change.org says on the website.

"This show has many more seasons left in it. I can't understand why they would choose not to continue with the fan reaction of the cancellation after season 3 and season 4 great reviews."

The petition's creator continued, "So please fellow lucifans join me and unite once more to show Netflix what the fans want and how many of us there are."

Modrovich noticed the response, and issued a statement of her own.

"Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue," Modrovich said on Twitter in response to a fan.

"Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together."

"And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so... 🥰❤️😈."

What are your thoughts on a musical episode, Lucifer Fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.