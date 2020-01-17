Motherland: Fort Salem Gets Freeform Premiere Date - Watch Trailer

Freeform's witchy new drama, Motherland: Fort Salem, will debut on the network March 18.

The series, which was ordered last March, is a big swing for the cabler, and the brand new trailer teases as much.

Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

It comes from Claws creator, Eliot Laurence.

“We’re so excited to be able to tell this story rich with female empowerment, complex storytelling and an incredibly creative canon,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform.

“While set in an alternative universe, ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ will continue the authentic and issues-driven storylines that our network is known for, and what our audience has come to expect. We are thrilled to be working with Eliot, Will, Adam and Kevin on this exceptionally creative tale and look forward to bringing this even further to life.”

“A writer couldn’t ask for more loyal and nurturing partners than Gary Sanchez and Freeform,” said Laurence.

“I could not be more thrilled and grateful to share this long-simmering labor of love with the world.”

Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) plays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty.

Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval.

Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinner) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training.

