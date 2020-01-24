NBC Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Will Be Canceled?

We're now into 2020 and NBC has got to start making some decisions about what it will be keeping around come 2020-21.

This Is Us and New Amsterdam are in zero danger since both shows already received multi-season renewals, but we'll still delve into their ratings.

Scroll down to find out where your favorite NBC shows land in terms of renewal or cancellation.

NBC will be making decisions in the next dew months.

This Is Us - Renewed Through Season 6

This Is Us Season 4 is down almost 25 percent in the demo year-to-year to a 1.5 rating and 7 million total viewers.

These numbers keep it as NBC's number one scripted series on the air. As has been the norm in previous seasons, This Is Us is adding healthy gains with DVR factored in.

It really is a hit.

Chicago Fire - Certain Renewal

The show that kickstarted NBC's Chicago universe is steady as a rock this season, averaging 7.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

It is still a hit in delayed viewing and will be on the air for years to come.

Chicago Med - Certain Renewal

Chicago Med Season 5 is averaging 8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. It is helping NBC win Wednesdays regularly and gets a huge lift in post-airdate ratings.

#OneChicago will remain intact next season.

Chicago P.D. - Certain Renewal

Chicago P.D. is also steady in its seventh season, pulling in 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating. It has always rated a little lower than the other two Chicago shows, likely because it airs at 10/9c.

But the series recoups those losses in delayed viewing.

New Amsterdam - Renewed (For 3 seasons!)

This Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama has international deals that will keep it on the air for years.

New Amsterdam Season 2 is currently averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, and NBC has ordered up another three seasons.

Yes, it's a hit.

Manifest - Likely Renewal

Manifest Season 2 is down 40 percent vs. Manifest Season 1. It is currently averaging 4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The thing the series has going for it is a passionate audience that does not watch live. Manifest Season 2 episode 1 rose 107 percent with a week of DVR factored in.

So long as the series stabilizes in the live ratings, it should be back for a third season.

Superstore - Certain Renewal

Superstore is down 12 percent year-to-year to 2.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, but it remains NBC's top-rated comedy.

It is the bright spot on Thursday on a night filled with disappointments like Perfect Harmony and Will & Grace. NBC will keep it around to prop up the night.

Law & Order: SVU - Likely Renewal

Law & Order SVU is currently averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. It is down over 20% in the demo year-to-year, and a renewal would only be in question if Mariska Hargitay wanted out.

Renewals for the series can come down to the wire, but it's hard to imagine NBC not wanting to keep it around ... even for a final season.

The Good Place - Ending

This hilarious comedy is averaging 2.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in its final season.

This one is ending on its own terms, meaning fans will get a full story, complete with a conclusion.

It's not often that shows end on their own terms!

Bluff City Law - Certain Cancellation

This Jimmy Smits drama failed to pack a punch and missed out on a full-season order. With 3.7 million total viewers, a 0.5 rating, it's toast.

It failed to generate buzz or much interest on the DVR front -- a big no-no in this Peak TV era.

Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector

This new series has aired only two episodes and is averaging 4.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The second hit a paltry 0.4 rating, but we'll hold a judgement until DVR ratings and more data comes in.

The Blacklist - Likely Renewal

The Blacklist Season 7 is averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Fans are still invested in the series, which explains why it gets such a big boost post-airdate. It is a favorite by NBC brass and does well internationally, so it should get a pre-planned final season.

Will & Grace - Ending

This laugh-challenged revival is averaging 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

While it started hot when it returned two years ago, it has continued to falter ever since.

Perfect Harmony - Certain Cancellation

1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating on average is only a little better than Sunnyside's performance.

This show gets little buzz and almost no traction on the DVR front. It will be done for good at the end of its episode order.

Sunnyside - Canceled

Sunnyside was canceled after only a handful of episodes averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Okay, What are your thoughts on how your favorite shows are holding up?

Hit the comments below.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.