Netflix Sets Premiere Dates for Altered Carbon, Gentefied, and More!

Netflix revealed some premiere dates Tuesday, confirming the return date of a fan-favorite, and the series debuts of two new series.

Altered Carbon's long-gestating second season will hit the air Thursday, February 27 -- almost two years after Season 1 debuted.

Altered Carbon Season 2 stars Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer, Chris Conner as Poe, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Simone Missick as Trepp, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera, and James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, and Lela Loren as Danica Harlan.

Altered Carbon is based on the groundbreaking cyberpunk novel by Richard K. Morgan. The world of Altered Carbon takes place over 300 years in the future.

Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Meanwhile, I Am Not Okay With This will receive its debut February 26.

It is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

The cast includes Sophia Lillis (It franchise, Gretel & Hansel, Sharp Objects) as Sydney, Wyatt Oleff (It franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) as Stanley Barber, Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code) as Dina, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes, You’re The Worst) as Maggie, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission, Falling Water) as Liam, and Richard Ellis -as Brad Lewis.

The second new series is Gentefied, a series created by two Chicano first-gen writers.

Gentefied is a half-hour dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital darling of the same name.

In this badass bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, three Mexican-American cousins struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop.

Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the Spanglish dramedy will navigate important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents.

But most importantly, Gentefied will settle once and for all how to pronounce Latinx.

A love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities, creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez hope Gentefied will let their little cousins rocking Adidas, hoops, and big dreams see themselves on the big screen in ways they only dreamed of growing up.

Gentefied is a Netflix production starring Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos and produced by Charles D. King and Kim Roth of MACRO, America Ferrera of Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road and Aaliyah Williams.

