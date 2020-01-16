Punky Brewster Sequel Scores Series Order

NBC's forthcoming streaming service will be home to a sequel to Punky Brewster.

The series has nabbed a formal commitment at Peacock, with Soleil Moon Frye coming back to lead the cast in the role she played on the original series.

Cherie Johnson is on board to reprise her role as Punky's best friend, while Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical) will star as the young Punky-like girl. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell round out the cast.

Meanwhile, Freddie Prinze Jr. is attached to guest star in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back!" Moon Frye said.

"I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way."

"It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time."

"To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"

The series originally aired on NBC from 1884-86 on NBC, but was canceled by the Peacock network after its second season, but it went on to live for two more seasons in syndication.

The new take on the series will follow Punky, who is now a single mom with three kids. In the process of getting her life together, Punky meets a young girl in the foster care system who reminds her of herself.

Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock) will write and executive-produce the sequel series, while Frye, original series creator David Duclon, and Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement) also will serve as executive producers.

The series joins a development slate at Peacock that includes Battlestar Galactica and a revival of Saved by the Bell.

