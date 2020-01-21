Ray Donovan in Danger? Liev Schreiber Tells Fans to Let Showtime Know They Want Season 8

Viewers may have already watched the series finale of Ray Donovan.

Series star Liev Schreiber has taken to social media to tell fans they should reach out to Showtime if they want to see a Season 8.

The actor thanked fans for their “outpouring of love and support for the cast and crew” in a post Tuesday on Instagram.

“I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands," he wrote, adding:

"So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it."

The news comes around a week after Showtime's Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine revealed that the show is "nearing the end of its run."

While he did feel like a renewal was likely, he teased that a decision on the future of the series would be made in the coming weeks.

It's hard to imagine Showtime canceling the series without a conclusive ending, especially given that it is the network's second highest-rated series, behind Shameless.

Shameless has already scored a renewal for an eleventh and final season, which is slated to air this summer.

However, Levine stated that Shameless was renewed early because the final season has been pushed up to the summer.

Schreiber telling fans to let Showtime know if they want another season certainly makes it seem like there is some uncertainty on his part, so fans should probably prepare for an announcement soon.

The network has already renewed much lower-rated series, like The L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress, and City on a Hill.

Fans were quick to voice their support for Ray Donovan immediately after the post went live.

"Come on, @showtime ...this is the best series on television right now! Amazing actors, amazing, intelligent writing and so interesting," said one, while another said:

"They have to give us one more season! This journey has been amazing. Will definitely drop an email SHO’s way. In the meantime, thank you to the cast and crew for an excellent season. Big fan of your work, Liev."

