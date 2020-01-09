Sabrina Knocks on the Gates of Hell in Music Video for Part 3

Sabrina is headed to Hell.

That's the main takeaway from the music video Netflix dropped Thursday promoting the highly-anticipated return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which bows Friday, January 24, on the streamer.

All episodes will be made available that day, and it sure looks like there is going to be more drama than ever before for our teenage witch.

Sabrina wants to save her boyfriend, the loveable Nick Scratch, from Satan, aka her biological father, but that brings its fair share amount of problems for everyone concerned.

You see, Satan is taking up residence in Nick's body, meaning that his fate is very much up in the air. Will they be able to save him before it's too late?

What we do know is that Sabrina will have some friends along for the ride, as well as her family. They're all going to the devilish location together -- including Sabrina's ex-boyfriend, Harvey.

All of these characters are bonded for life.

Aside from all the drama, we know that Sabrina and Roz become cheerleaders, so that should bring some more drama into the narrative.

Will they have to contend with the more popular girls on the team, or will they be allowed to take part without any drama?

Then there's the garage band of it all. In what is probably a nod to Riverdale, the gang forms a garage band, so it's not all doom and gloom.

Here's the official logline:

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch.

Sabrina can't live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

However, the Dark Lord's unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil...

The cast for Season 3 includes Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Adeline Rudolph as Agatha, Richard Coyle as Faustus Blackwood, and Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell.

Watch the full clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Look out for our spoiler-free review of Part 3, coming to you in the coming weeks, just ahead of the premiere.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.