Saved by the Bell Sequel: Josie Totah Set to Lead Cast

The Saved by the Bell sequel is starting to take shape.

According to THR, Josie Totah has been set as the lead cast member in the forthcoming revival.

Totah is best-known for her role on the one-and-done NBC comedy series, Champions.

The 18-year-old is set to play Lexi, "a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students," according to the outlet.

Original Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley have already been confirmed to return as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

The new series focuses on what happens when California Governor, Zack Morris finds himself in trouble for closing too many low-income schools.

To mitigate the concerns, he proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High -- the school from the original series.

Despite Mark-Paul Gosselaar's character being mentioned in the plot of the series, the actor has yet to formally sign on.

Probably making things complicated is his series-regular status on ABC's mixed-ish. That means there's a high chance he will not be able to take part in this update.

However, Gosselaar did admit that he was not asked back for the sequel when it was ordered, so that's a little awkward.

“Honestly, I was never approached,” Gosselaar, who played Zack, told Variety. “I woke up to the news this morning with a ‘huh’ kind of response.”

It remains possible that he will stop by as a special guest star. This new take on the series is slated to premiere this year on NBC's forthcoming streaming service, Peacock.

Totah's TV and movie credits have been rising over the last few years. On the TV front, she most recently appeared in Netflix's No Good Nick in a recurring role, but the series was axed after a single season.

She is also attached to star in the Disney+ original movie, Magic Camp, which is slated to debut at some point in 2020 on the new streaming service.

Peacock is set to launch in April, with originals set to join in the fun this summer. Another high-profile show in the works is the Battlestar Galactica reboot, which hails from Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail.

What are your thoughts on this casting news? Will you watch the revival of Saved by the Bell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.