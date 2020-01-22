Sophia Bush Says She Refused To Do ‘Inappropriate’ Underwear Scenes on One Tree Hill

Sophia Bush, the one-time star of One Tree Hill, has opened up about playing a teenager on the WB/CW drama.

The now 37-year-old actress has opened up about fighting with her boss on the series over scenes she felt were "inappropriate" for her character.

Bush appeared on the series from 2003-2012, and recently opened up about her thoughts on standing up to her bosses on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast.

Bush recalled being approached by an unnamed showrunner about filming scenes in her underwear, but the actress told the show executive that it felt off to film these scenes for the 16-year-old Brooke Davis.

Despite her reservations, the actress was told "Well, you're not 16," which further fueled her concern about the whole thing.

“I fought a lot with the writers,” Bush said. “I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear. And I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. This is inappropriate.'”

The actress said that she told them to find someone else to shoot the scenes, and she was told “‘Well, you’re the one with the big f*cking rack everybody wants to see.”

Bush refused to strip down for the scene, and turned up on set wearing a turtleneck "to be spiteful." She went on to say that she threatened to dress conservatively on the series if the underwear scenes were not scrubbed.

Bush admitted that her tenacity to make changes as a young actress was "really ballsy," but she did not realize it at the time.

One Tree Hill was Bush's breakout role. She starred on all nine seasons, right up to the emotional series finale, which aired in 2012.

The actress went on to star on NBC's Chicago Fire spinoff Chicago P.D. for four seasons, but the actress decided to exit due to reported toxicity on the set.

More recently, she appeared on Jane the Virgin and Alex Inc. She is slated to appear on This Is Us Season 4 as a character named Lizzie.

Additionally, she is set to recur on the upcoming Disney+ Love Simon TV series.

