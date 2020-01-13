The L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress Renewed at Showtime

Showtime is keeping two of its new series around.

The premium cabler has ordered second seasons of both The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress.

Both renewals were announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 is slated to consist of 10 episodes.

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said via statement.

“The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what [showrunner] Marja[-Lewis Ryan], along with [series creator] Ilene [Chaiken] and this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2.”

The first season is averaging 224,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the demo. While these on-air numbers may seem soft, the series does pack a punch when delayed viewing is factored in.

Work in Progress stars comedian Abby McEnany as a fictionalized version of herself who finds herself in a transformative relationship at one of the lowest points in her life.

McEnany created and co-wrote the comedy with Tim Mason.

Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix) also writes for the series.

The sophomore run will be written, shot and in Chicago later this year.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said via statement.

“We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in Season 2.”

Work in Progress is currently averaging 107,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the demo.

Both shows will wrap up their initial seasons Sunday, January 26.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.