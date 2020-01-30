The Young and the Restless Scores Four-Season Renewal at CBS

The Young and the Restless is not going anywhere.

CBS has closed a deal with the series to bring it back for four seasons, keeping it on the air until at least 2024.

A renewal was a no-brainer, given that it remains the number 1 soap on the air. Soap ratings may be slipping overall, but ratings are slipping across the board for the broadcast networks.

But The Young and the Restless has been the number 1 soap on for 33 years running, so it makes sense that CBS would want to keep it around.

“Having the No. 1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” declared CBS president Kelly Kahl,in a statement.

“But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing."

"It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with [Y&R‘s studio] Sony Pictures Television.”

The news comes just one day after NBC officially picked up Days of Our Lives for Season 56 after months of uncertainty thanks to the cast being let go from their contracts.

The Bold and the Beautiful has yet to garner a renewal, but the common consensus is that it will also continue. The series has remained a reliable performer on the daytime TV front.

The final soap on the air is General Hospital, which has yet to garner a renewal, but time will tell whether it continues.

Season to date, it is averaging 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down a tenth year-to-year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.