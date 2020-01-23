Tyler Gwozdz Dies: The Bachelorette Star Was 29

Former The Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Gwozdz, has died, according to People.

He was 29 years old.

Tyler appeared on The Bachelorette Season 15, aka Hannah Brown's season.

An autopsy is pending, but the outlet claims that the cause of death is likely to be the result of a drug overdose.

Tyler was admitted to a Florida hospital over a week ago for what is being described as a "medical overdose."

He was subsequently placed in intensive care, and remained in a critical condition.

While his condition was listed as critical, it was reported that it was stable.

The date of Tyler's passing is unknown, we do know that his body is with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

A definite cause of death will not be available until the autopsy and toxicology reports are made public.

If you watch The Bachelorette online, you will remember Tyler as the man who scored the first one-on-one date with Hannah.

He was an early favorite to win the whole competition, but he left the show during The Bachelorette Season 15 Episode 3, with no reason given for his exit.

There were reports that he had shown signs of "extreme misogyny" in a previous relationship, leading to speculation that he was ousted from the dating series as a result.

However, he later dismissed those claims to Refinery 29, claiming that fans did not get to see his exit to "respect his privacy."

Gwozdz's Bachelorette bio described him as a sales manager with aspirations of becoming a psychologist.

To ABC cameras, he said that he was an entrepreneur who launched a dream therapy analysis business.

"Such sad news. Prayers for his family and friends," said Garrett Powell, who was on the same season of the series, via an Instagram Story.

"He was a good friend and showed me and the other dudes nothing but respect. RIP Tyler."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to Tyler's friends and family during this difficult time.

