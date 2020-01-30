Vikings Midseason Finale Trailer Teases Big Reunions and Lots of Death

It all comes down to this, Vikings Fanatics.

One episode of this half of Vikings Season 6 remains, and Vikings Season 6 Episode 10 promises to deliver some crazy twists as the series prepares viewers for the end of the series.

If you watch Vikings online, you know that Oleg and his army were gearing up for their invasion of Scandinavia, and the army is freaking huge.

The brand new trailer for the midseason finale, titled "The Best Laid Plans," teases Ivar and Oleg finally arriving in Scandinavia, leading to a confrontation between Bjorn and Ivar.

"I will defeat you, I will win. The Gods are with me," Bjorn warns his half-brother as the battle rages on.

"You are wrong. The Gods abandoned you a long time ago, my brother. There's no way you can win," Ivar offers in response.

Bjorn is going to be stunned when he realizes that Hvitserk, who killed his mother, survived the winter after being banished from Kattegat and is fighting alongside Oleg's army against Scandinavia.

This should be a lesson that showing mercy results in people returning for revenge down the line.

However, it looks like Bjorn could be losing his army if the final shot of the trailer is to be believed. He sits alone as everyone is dying around him.

It would be the perfect set-up for the conclusion, but somethings tells us this is a premonition or a bad dream.

Gunnhild fights in the battle, which could suggest she has given birth to her child to Bjorn because months have passed between Vikings Season 6 Episode 9 and the battle.

It remains to be seen what Ivar and Igor have in store for Oleg, but it's not going to be pretty.

Here is the official synopsis for the episode.

While Ivar and Igor continue to plot against Oleg, they must depart from Kiev to begin invading Scandinavia; Kings Harald and Bjorn make frantic preparations to defend against the invasion, but the efforts of their quick work remain to be seen.

Sounds fun, right?

Here's the trailer...

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.