Vikings: Valhalla Ending at Netflix After Three Seasons

Well, this is a little disappointing.

Netflix is bringing Vikings: Valhalla to a close with its upcoming third season.

IGN first reported the shocking news.

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis," creator Jeb Stuart said in a statement to IGN.

"I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that."

"I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes," Stuart continued.

"When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying."

"Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald's voyages to end with our third season," Stuart explained.

"And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Netflix in February 2022, less than 18 months from the conclusion of the original series.

The series drew decent reviews off the bat but didn't reach the same level of success as its predecessor.

The original Vikings broke through in a less crowded TV landscape, and while Vikings: Valhalla featured some of the franchise's biggest battles, there has been minimal buzz.

When Netflix picked up the series initially, it was reported that it was a for a 24-episode order.

After Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, all of those episodes will have aired, meaning that the streaming service isn't interested in expanding the order.

It is also possible that the show had an arc planned over three seasons, with the potential to be revamped for future seasons.

But we'll need to wait to watch the last-ever episodes to find out whether closure is on the horizon for our favorite characters.

The series chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

What are your thoughts on the series coming to a close?

Do you think it's the right time, or is this the wrong move?

Hit the comments.

Don't forget to catch the first two seasons of Vikings Valhalla now on Netflix.

The third and final season will be streaming in 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.