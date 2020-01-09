Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Did Halstead die?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 10, the team awaited word the fate of their friend and colleague, but who was scheming to replace him?

Meanwhile, a fight with a nuclear arms dealer paved the way for the mother of all confrontations between Voight and a team member.

Was everything as it seemed?

Elsewhere, Atwater discovered his brother, Jordan was back in Chicago and could be tied to an important case.

Did he confront his brother?

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.