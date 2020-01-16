Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did Ruzek and Burgess come clean to everyone?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11, their secret threatened to have severe implications for their police work.

Did any other members of the team pick up on the tension between them?

Meanwhile, a series of deadly acts of vandalism caused tensions to run in Canaryville.

Who was put in the frame for the crimes?

Elsewhere, Atwater tried to reach out to his brother, but only pushed him further away.

What was he doing wrong?

