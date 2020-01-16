Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did Ruzek and Burgess come clean to everyone?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11, their secret threatened to have severe implications for their police work. 

Did any other members of the team pick up on the tension between them?

That's a Promise - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 10

Meanwhile, a series of deadly acts of vandalism caused tensions to run in Canaryville. 

Who was put in the frame for the crimes?

Elsewhere, Atwater tried to reach out to his brother, but only pushed him further away. 

What was he doing wrong?

Watch Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11 Online

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11 Quotes

Atwater: How did you end up catching this with Ruz?
Burgess: I had a doctor's appointment, and I'm pregnant.
Atwater: You're pregnant?
Burgess: Yeah.
Atwater: Cause of Adam?
Burgess: Ohhhh yeah.

Dude, she and I are so out of sync. I mean, if I ask a question, she gets annoyed. if I don't ask questions, she gets annoyed. It's like, I don't know if I'm supposed to zig or zag. If I zig, she's angry I didn't zag. If I zag, she's angry I didn't zig. It's all very confusing.

Ruzek

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11

Guns at the Ready - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11
Supportive as Ever - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11
Baby Daddy - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11
My Pregnancy, My Way - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11
Jumping Into Action - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11
Dealing with a Punk - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 11
