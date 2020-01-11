Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 13

Did McGarrett and Danny make a mistake?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 13, the pair worked together to find the father of a boy who was bullying Charlie.

What did the pair learn during their mission to get some facts?

Meanwhile, Grover and the rest of the Five-0 investigated a murder at a private golf course.

The murder found a man who was frozen to death in the locker room's cryo-chamber.

Who was the killer?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.