Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Where Were You When the Rain Was Pouring?

Did everyone survive?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12, a list of undercover CIA agents was stolen, putting many lives on the line.

In order to help save lives, Steve and the Five-0 turned to Magnum, Higgins, Rick, and TC to get it back and to protect national security.

However, it was clear from the get-go that there was more to the tale than any of them ever imagined.

Meanwhile, Tani struggled with what to do when the going got tough, leading to a heart-to-heart between her and Higgins.

How did Team 5-0 and Team Magnum work together?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.