Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Where Were You When the Rain Was Pouring?

at .

Did everyone survive?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12, a list of undercover CIA agents was stolen, putting many lives on the line. 

Working Together - Hawaii Five-0

In order to help save lives, Steve and the Five-0 turned to Magnum, Higgins, Rick, and TC to get it back and to protect national security. 

However, it was clear from the get-go that there was more to the tale than any of them ever imagined. 

Villain in Disguise - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Tani struggled with what to do when the going got tough, leading to a heart-to-heart between her and Higgins. 

How did Team 5-0 and Team Magnum work together?

Watch Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12 Quotes

Magnum: She's an ex-spy.
Tani: Very cool. I like that.

Magnum: You let him get away?
McGarrett: Who are you?
Magnum: I'm the guy on the phone.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12 Photos

Shootout in Pursuit - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12
One That Got Away - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12
Back-Seat Drivers - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12
Caught in a Crossfire - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12
  1. Hawaii Five-0
  2. Hawaii Five-0 Season 10
  3. Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 12
  4. Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Where Were You When the Rain Was Pouring?