Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 11 Episode 13

at .

Who was behind the latest wave of black market opioids?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13, the team tried find the link between the opioids and terrorist activity. 

Rough Day - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 12

However, it proved to be a difficult task when nobody would take the whole thing seriously. 

Meanwhile, Kensi and Deeks worked on a new thing that further took them away from the team. 

Elsewhere, a surprising distress call from someone made the team go into crisis mode. 

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13 Quotes

Deeks: Marty, I'm daring greatly.
Roberta: I'm following minimally.

Hate to see me go, love to see me walk away.

Roberta

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13 Photos

Pump up the Jam - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
Fashion Show Spectators - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
Cat and Mouse - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
Undercover Model - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
Searching For Anna - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
On the Catwalk - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 13
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 11 Episode 13