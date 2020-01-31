Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Who was left at death's door?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2, the new Seattle fire Chief was introduced to the team.

However, a deadly fire threatened to change everything for the Station 19.

Meanwhile, exploding fireworks triggered painful memories from Ben's past and inspired him to go on a new endeavor.

Elsewhere, Maya advocated for herself and her career after shifting dynamics in the firehouse.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.