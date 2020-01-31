Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Who was left at death's door?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2, the new Seattle fire Chief was introduced to the team. 

Maya - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2

However, a deadly fire threatened to change everything for the Station 19. 

Meanwhile, exploding fireworks triggered painful memories from Ben's past and inspired him to go on a new endeavor. 

Elsewhere, Maya advocated for herself and her career after shifting dynamics in the firehouse. 

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

73 Couples We'll Happily Go to Hell 'Shipping!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Dean: He looks like a sex offender.
Maya: The new chief is a cop?
Dixon: Former cop, not sex offender.
Dean: Um, I thought that was live because news conferences are usually live.

Dean: Herrera, heads up.
Vasquez: It’s Vasquez.
Dean: You took Herrera’s spot; you take her name.
Vasquez: You think us Latinos are all the same?
Dean: Hilarious.
Vasquez: I forgot it’s all PC, kumbaya crap here on the A shift.
Vic: We prefer A team, actually.
Vasquez: I’m sure you do. Over on the B shift, we call you guys “The View” because there’s one of everything. There’s two of you though.
Jack: At what point are well allowed to hit this guy?

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Chief - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
Maya - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
Ben - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
Sullivan - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
Andy + Ryan - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 3
  3. Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 2