Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did The Good Place manage to survive?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 10, the group worked to negotiate an afterlife plan with Sean and the judge. 

But the damage was already done and everyone had to try to come to terms with the very real possibility that they would lose their fight. 

Meanwhile, Eleanor found herself questioning the state of her relationship with Chidi. 

Were they really ready for their happily ever after?

The cruelty of the punishment does not match the cruelty of the life that one has lived.

Chidi

Eleanor: I know you're trying to think of ways to save every soul who's ever lived and whatnot, but we may only have a half-hour left to exist, so I just wanted to check in with you vis-a-vis...us.
Chidi: Oh, okay. Yeah, cool. I love you.
Eleanor: Woah. Really?
Chidi: Yeah. I love you. So, do you love me?
Eleanor: Yeah! I do.
Chidi: Well, then cool. You and I are on our way to coolsville.
Eleanor: You seem oddly sure, which is unlike you. But it's kinda doing it for me.

