Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did The Good Place manage to survive?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 10, the group worked to negotiate an afterlife plan with Sean and the judge.

But the damage was already done and everyone had to try to come to terms with the very real possibility that they would lose their fight.

Meanwhile, Eleanor found herself questioning the state of her relationship with Chidi.

Were they really ready for their happily ever after?

