Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Was everyone still scheming behind Eleanor's back?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 12, the gang arrived in a new location to be greeted by a flying puppy. 

Speeches - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 12

However, it meant that they had to make a decision about where to call home. 

Meanwhile, Janet is back in her old stomping grounds and learns more details about her time in the Good Place. 

Did she want to have a life away from that world?

Watch The Good Place Season 4 Episode 12 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Listen carefully before I forget how to say this. You gotta help us. We are so screwed.

Patty

Chidi: You look a little pale. Did you get sick from the hot air balloon? I bet if you throw up it'll just be butterflies or something.
Michael: I'm fine. I just...I don't belong here. There's no telling what will happen to a demon that steps foot in this place. Promise if I'm vaporized, you guys will keep having fun.

The Good Place Season 4 Episode 12

