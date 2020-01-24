Watch The Good Place Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Was everyone still scheming behind Eleanor's back?

On The Good Place Season 4 Episode 12, the gang arrived in a new location to be greeted by a flying puppy.

However, it meant that they had to make a decision about where to call home.

Meanwhile, Janet is back in her old stomping grounds and learns more details about her time in the Good Place.

Did she want to have a life away from that world?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.