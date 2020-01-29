Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 14

at .

Did Cain get his own back on Logan Kim?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 14, he was left out of a decision regarding Conrad and vowed to take action. 

Escorted Out - Tall - The Resident Season 3 Episode 13

Meanwhile, the doctors workd together to try to save the lives of two big Red Rock donors. 

Did it work out in the end?

Elsewhere, Irving and Devon started to realize that three of their patients, all with different symptoms, could actually be triggered by the same thing. 

What did it mean?

Watch The Resident Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic. 

The Resident Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

John: I wish I had gotten the worst of it and not her. I can't lose her. I just, I don't even know what my life looks like without Becky.
Conrad: I understand. But if we don't take care of you, then you can't take care of Becky, so why don't we focus on you for a minute.

Cain: You brought Hawkins back?
Logan: He signed a lucrative deal with a national sports franchise.
Cain: He's still a whistleblower.
Logan: I'm aware. Risk versus reward. I made the call.
Cain: It's insanity.
Logan: It turns out he's a rainmaker. Red Rock loves the rain.
Cain: Yeah, I'm aware. Remember who you're talking to?
Logan: Careful now, Barrett. Proceed with caution.
Cain: I should have been informed. Leaving me out of the loop about Hawkins is a sign of disrespect to the surgeon who has made more rain for you and Red Rock than anyone else.
Logan: Not as much as you used to. Your billing is heading in the wrong direction. Pair that with the expensive neuro center we're building on your behalf, by my assessment, I gotta say. You gotta hustle up.
Cain: Hustle up? What, exactly, are you implying?
Logan: Everyone has an expiration date. Everyone.

The Resident Season 3 Episode 14

