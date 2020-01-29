Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Cain get his own back on Logan Kim?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 14, he was left out of a decision regarding Conrad and vowed to take action.

Meanwhile, the doctors workd together to try to save the lives of two big Red Rock donors.

Did it work out in the end?

Elsewhere, Irving and Devon started to realize that three of their patients, all with different symptoms, could actually be triggered by the same thing.

What did it mean?

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.