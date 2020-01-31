The Resident Round Table: Who is Behind the 3B Supplement Poisonings?

Are Logan and Cain on the outs?

The tension was between them onThe Resident Season 3 Episode 14. The supplement business is also facing a crisis, and Bell might go down for it.

Join TV Fanatics Carissa Pavlica, Rachel Foertsch, and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the hour.

It's a noticeable rift between Cain and Logan now. Do you think one or both of them will integral in taking down Red Rock for good?

Carissa: I see what they're trying to do here. They're trying to break them apart so they're not the ultimate evil.

Logan is still financially driven, but his relationship with the couple in the accident led me to believe he has a good rapport with patients, which I found interesting.

Cain: You brought Hawkins back?

Logan: He signed a lucrative deal with a national sports franchise.

Cain: He's still a whistleblower.

Logan: I'm aware. Risk versus reward. I made the call.

Cain: It's insanity.

Logan: It turns out he's a rainmaker. Red Rock loves the rain.

Cain: Yeah, I'm aware. Remember who you're talking to?

Logan: Careful now, Barrett. Proceed with caution.

Cain: I should have been informed. Leaving me out of the loop about Hawkins is a sign of disrespect to the surgeon who has made more rain for you and Red Rock than anyone else.

Logan: Not as much as you used to. Your billing is heading in the wrong direction. Pair that with the expensive neuro center we're building on your behalf, by my assessment, I gotta say. You gotta hustle up.

Cain: Hustle up? What, exactly, are you implying?

Logan: Everyone has an expiration date. Everyone. Permalink: Everyone has an expiration date. Everyone.

I enjoyed seeing Cain taken down a peg and forced to see Conrad's brilliance, but he's still unimpressive.

I'd be open to them both remaining on any new team created outside of the jurisdiction of Red Rock, but they're going to have to do a lot more to impress me.

Will they help destroy Red Rock? It seems unlikely.

Rachel: I don't know if it's likely, but I saw something redeemable in both of them this episode. Logan seemed to care about the couple in the accident, and while he was still invested in the finances of it all, he was a bit more humanized.

There have been glimpses of a more compassionate side to Cain, but that's all they are. You really have to look for the good in him, but I do believe it's there somewhere. If either one of them were going to help take down Red Rock, my money is on Logan.

Meaghan: The writers are smart to humanize them both a bit. It makes them way more interesting villains that way.

If you think about Logan, his job is to look at the hospital as a business. We are obviously going to be on the side of the doctors who we have come to love throughout the show, but to some extent, he is just doing his job.

The problem is less Logan and more the healthcare system that employs people like him in positions like this. Cain, on the other hand, is a doctor who took an oath to help people and only seems to care about the bottom line.

He seems to be the bigger villain between the two. I don't think either of them is going to take down Red Rock, but maybe they just won't do anything to stop it.

On a scale of 1-10, how entertaining were Cain and Conrad working together on a case?

Carissa: Watching Conrad work his ways is always impressive. Watching him do it when someone didn't begin by appreciating his talents was even better.

When Conrad tapped his clipboard on Cain's shoulder, I was already giggling, but this exchange had me laugh out loud and still gets me giggling:

Cain: And now we have urine in the sun. Dr. Hawkins, I am starting to lose my patience. Conrad: Just wait. Cain: I am not gonna stand here and stare at another man's urine while John's tumor begins to swell. We don't have time for this. Conrad: It's time well spent.

Rachel: 8/10. I thought it was hilarious. Cain was constantly trying to make Conrad look bad in front of the patient, but he ended up making himself look like the idiot.

Meaghan: 7/10. Finally, someone was able to take Cain down a notch, and Conrad was the perfect person to do it.

Are you surprised Conrad stuck up for Cain to Logan? Do you think Cain respects Conrad more after working with him?

Carissa: Not at all. Conrad doesn't hold grudges, and when Bell warned him to watch out for Cain, Conrad was taken by surprise.

I can only assume he figured that Cain was more doctor than a game player. So he treated him as such, and when the suit aka Logan "confided" in Conrad his displeasure at Cain's tardiness in the operating room (or "in theater" as they say in the UK), Conrad defended Cain in solidarity for his profession. Good on him for being the bigger man.

Logan: His wife Becky just coded. They're still working on her. It's been hours why is he just getting to the tumor now.

Conrad: It's a delicate surgery. Dr. Cain is in the middle of a very complicated surgery and with the added precautions of the porphyria, John's a lucky guy. Permalink: It's a delicate surgery. Dr. Cain is in the middle of a very complicated surgery and with the...

Rachel: I'm not surprised because that's the kind of person Conrad is. He always puts his patients above everything else, and if a doctor is making the right move, he'll stand up for them.

Unlike Cain, Conrad doesn't let his personal feelings toward a doctor affect the value of their medical expertise.

I don't think Cain respects Conrad anymore, because it truly is personal. At the end of the day, Cain knows Conrad is an incredible doctor. If he was ever going to treat him like a colleague, it would have happened by now.

Meaghan: No. Conrad is an amazing human being, and he knows how to rise above the BS. It would have surprised me more if he hadn't stuck up for him.

I don't think Cain has any more respect for Conrad than before they worked together, unfortunately.

Cain's ego is far too big to ever show appreciation for another doctor who is on top of their game. He only is happy if he is working with people who are inferior to him in some way.

Is 3B really making people sick, or do you think something or someone else is behind it and sabotaging Bell and Andrea?

Carissa: I believe her. Maybe it's the packaging. I don't think Bell would get strapped to a sinking ship. And it will play all the better if it's something else so that Cain let go of his investment.

Bell could get enough funds to help Chastain in the same way he helped Andrea. Sure, pipe dream, but it could happen. All is not what it seems. I'm certain of it.

Rachel: I believe in Bell. I think the whole thing is a bit curious, and it seems too convenient. There's some sabotaging going on behind the scenes.

Meaghan: It is quite convenient timing that as soon as Cain gets involved in 3B there is an issue with it. As soon as they realized 3B was the common thread among the sick patients, I immediately thought that Cain is doing something to sabotage them.

Do you have any other thoughts not covered with the questions?

Carissa: I thought it was an interesting choice for Conrad's first day back at Chastain to coincide with Nic's sick day. It allowed him to lean on others and keep focus rather than continue his urge to slip into the supply closet. I think to stand on his own was important for him.

And there was also a great moment in surgery with AJ and Mina being entirely in sync while aligning the pelvis for Kit to repair. There are so many double entendres where they're concerned, and that one shouted that the two are going to be a will they/won't they couple for a while to come.

Nic: You OK?

Conrad: Nic, I just want to say thank you for being there and for never doubting that I would be OK, and for helping me, helping me find my way back here.

Nic: You don't need to thank me.

Conrad: Yes, I do.

Nic: Hey, you'd do the same for me. Permalink: Hey, you'd do the same for me.

Rachel: I agree with Carissa. I think Conrad was able to focus more on himself because Nic wasn't there. Conrad's first day back needed to be about him getting back into the swing of things by doing what needed to be done and standing up to Cain on his own.

Meaghan: I agree with everyone. Conrad needed that time to just be a doctor and not let his personal life get in the way of enjoying his first day back. I also think I have watched way too many soapy shows because I couldn't help but think there was more to Nic's sick day.

What was your favorite moment from the hour?

Carissa: Definitely the bit with Conrad and Cain diagnosing together. Cain's continual digs at Conrad that went ignored aside, it was the most satisfying Cain scene yet.

Rachel: The opening! Conrad strolling back into the hospital, hugging his colleagues, and walking on air was great. I was also excited to see Kit pop back up. She's been gone for too long.

Meaghan: Devon and Irving luring Conrad to the ER to have a little fun with him for his first day back. I love that trio!

Do you agree with our round table? Do you disagree? Give the questions a go in the comments below.

The Resident returns February 18 on FOX.

