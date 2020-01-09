Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 6

at .

Did Lagertha survive another attempt on her life?

On Vikings Season 6 Episode 6, the drama continued as Lagertha tried to save the village from the bandits. 

Hvitserk with Red Eyes - Vikings Season 6 Episode 6

A tense sword-fight with Whitehair left someone dead. 

Meanwhile, Hvitserk may have made the biggest mistake of his life when he followed his hallucinations. 

What did he do?

Whitehair Looks On - Vikings Season 6 Episode 6

Elsewhere, Bjorn reeled in the aftermath of the election. 

Who won?

Finally, Oleg made his decision about who to trust. 

Watch Vikings Season 6 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Vikings online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

19 TV Characters With Attention Grabbing Tattoos
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Vikings Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

King Olaf: And so it has been fated, and who are we to question the wisdom of the Gods? Harald, fine heir, you have been chosen to be the first King of all Norway. Drink from the sacrificial cup.
[Harald drinks]
King Olaf: Kneel. Let know one here dispute this result. But embrace it freely in the spirit of all gathered here today. Harald, fine heir, I crown you the first King of all Norway. All hail King Harald. King of all Norway.

Gunnhild: You were right.
Lagertha: Not a cause for satisfaction.

Vikings Season 6 Episode 6

Vikings Season 6 Episode 6 Photos

Hvitserk with Red Eyes - Vikings Season 6 Episode 6
Whitehair Looks On - Vikings Season 6 Episode 6
Whitehair vs. Lagertha - Vikings Season 6 Episode 6
The Big Day - Vikings Season 6 Episode 6
  1. Vikings
  2. Vikings Season 6
  3. Vikings Season 6 Episode 6
  4. Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 6