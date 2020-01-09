Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did Lagertha survive another attempt on her life?

On Vikings Season 6 Episode 6, the drama continued as Lagertha tried to save the village from the bandits.

A tense sword-fight with Whitehair left someone dead.

Meanwhile, Hvitserk may have made the biggest mistake of his life when he followed his hallucinations.

What did he do?

Elsewhere, Bjorn reeled in the aftermath of the election.

Who won?

Finally, Oleg made his decision about who to trust.

Use the video above to watch Vikings online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.