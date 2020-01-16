Watch Vikings Online: Season 6 Episode 7

Did Bjorn get revenge for Lagertha's death?

On Vikings Season 6 Episode 7, Lagertha's body was found outside the walls of Kattegat. 

An Angry Bjorn - Vikings Season 6 Episode 7

Torvi and Ubbe were torn about how to process it. 

Gunnhild stepped in to tell them that they needed to have a big celebration of her life. 

Torvi Says Goodbye - Vikings Season 6 Episode 7

That's what they did, but they needed a sacrifice. 

Meanwhile, Ivar learned surprising news about Dir. 

Did it help or hinder his plan?

Vikings Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Torvi: I volunteer.
Gunnhild: You cannot make that decision about your child.

Man: What is wrong, Bjorn Ironside?
Bjorn: I need to get home to Kattegat.

Vikings Season 6 Episode 7

An Angry Bjorn - Vikings Season 6 Episode 7
Torvi Says Goodbye - Vikings Season 6 Episode 7
