CBS Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Will Be Canceled?

CBS will be making renewal and cancellation decisions for its shows in the coming months.

With many shows on the bench, it's hard to imagine everything making the cut for renewal, meaning the more marginal performers could be in danger.

Below, we've rounded up every scripted show on CBS, as well as their chances for continuing into the 2020-21 TV season.

NCIS - Certain Renewal

NCIS remains a solid option for CBS, with it currently averaging 11.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49.

With a week of DVR factored in, the Mark Harmon-fronted series is leaping to 15.1 million viewers.

The series is still a strong performer internationally, and helps keep CBS on the map with the 25-54 crowd.

It should be around for the years to come -- unless producers decide to end it.

Young Sheldon - Renewed

Young Sheldon Season 3 is down almost 40 percent in the demo without The Big Bang Theory lead-in.

The show is currently averaging 8.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo. The total viewer tally swells to 11.1 million viewers with a week of viewing factored in.

CBS gave a multi-season renewal to the series last year, meaning that a fourth season is definitely happening.

Even though the series is down, it is still a great performer for the Eye network and will be around for several years.

The Neighborhood - Certain Renewal

The Neighborhood is down over 20% year-to-year to 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Given the drops on the broadcast networks all-round, this is not a bad result.

Given that the Neighborhood self-starts in the Monday 8/7c timeslot, the network will want to keep it around next season.

Look for a renewal to come sooner rather than later.

FBI - Certain Renewal

FBI has become a franchise this season with the addition of FBI: Most Wanted. In Season 2, FBI is averaging 8.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It gets decent post-airdate boosts and holds up well out of NCIS. It is safe.

There is even talk of a third series set in the franchise, so CBS likes what it is delivering.

Mom - Renewed

The loss of Big Bang Theory has sent Thursdays downwards for CBS, and Mom is off 35 percent in the demo year-to-year.

It is currently averaging 6.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. Thankfully, the series has already been renewed.

If ratings continue to erode next season, CBS might decide to end the series. Older shows tend to cost more, and the network will not want to shell out much more if the series is fading.

Criminal Minds - Ending

CBS is ending Criminal Minds after 15 seasons. The iconic series is currently averaging 4.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

It is right on par with last season's average, meaning that it could go out with a punch in the ratings.

Don't expect another spinoff. The network has now tried two spinoffs that have not worked out.

Bob Hearts Abishola - Could Go Either Way

Bob Hearts Abishola was not an out of the gate success. Averaging 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, the network probably expected a bit better.

Chuck Lorre is like royalty at CBS for creating The Big Bang Theory, but this series is owned by Warner Bros.

Networks have been known to save lower-rated series owned by them because they stand to make money when the shows hit syndication levels.

Bob Hearts Abishola is truly on the bubble, and its future will hinge on the strength of the network's pilots, as well as whether it manages to stay steady for the rest of the season.

FBI: Most Wanted - Likely Renewal

FBI: Most Wanted has been stable since its debut in January. It is currently averaging 6.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The boosts on the DVR front are decent, and it retains a good chunk of the demo from FBI.

It should be safe unless it has a midseason collapse in the ratings. CBS wants a new franchise, and it should get that with FBI.

God Friended Me - Likely Renewal

God Friended Me is averaging 6.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating on Sundays. It does get a minor boost in delayed viewing.

For Sunday nights, the ratings are respectable and it's hard to imagine CBS wanting to fix what isn't broken.

Sundays are becoming the new Fridays for the broadcast networks. It should be back.

NCIS: New Orleans - Certain Renewal

The series lost its Tuesday perch to FBI: Most Wanted.

6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating will be a good enough rating on Sundays. However, CBS values the NCIS franchise, so it could do much worse and still garner a renewal.

CBS will not let one of the NCIS trifecta go without a pre-planned final season.

The Unicorn - Could Go Either Way

The Unicorn is averaging 5.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

It is losing a lot of the lead-in fro Young Sheldon, meaning that its future is in doubt. The numbers are not terrible, but they should be better.

Hawaii Five-0 - Certain Renewal

Hawaii Five-0 is currently averaging 7.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, down just a tenth year-to-year.

That type of stability will be rewarded with another season. The series performs well for Fridays, and should be around for several more seasons.

Time will tell whether the cast will stick around.

NCIS: Los Angelles - Certain Renewal

NCIS: Los Angeles is down almost 20 percent year-to-year, but it is pulling in 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Sunday nights are tough, but CBS will keep this series around for longer.

SEAL Team - Certain Renewal

This series has been relatively stable this season, averaging 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

CBS owns it, so it will definitely be renewed at these levels.

Carol's Second Act - Could Go Either Way

This Patricia Heaton-led sitcom is averaging 5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Those are soft ratings, and the bump in delayed viewing is not substantial.

It is currently the network's lowest-rated comedy series, but it has been steady.

That's why it is on the bubble as opposed to likely to be canceled.

Magnum P.I. - Likely Renewal

Magnum P.I. has been holding up well on Fridays out of Hawaii Five-0. Averaging 6.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, it should be back.

The only issue I see is that it is losing its slot as MacGyver Season 4 returns for its 22-episode season.

It's possible CBS will renew Magnum in May, but it could be delayed to assess the damage from the long hiatus.

Blue Bloods - Certain Renewal

The series is down, but 7.5 million viewers and a 0.6 are not bad for Friday nights.

The show remains a magnet in delayed viewing, and the only way it will wrap in the near future is if Tom Selleck wants out.

Bull - Certain Renewal

Bull may be the most controversial series on the network, but it will be back for the years to come.

CBS has already noted that the show is a great performer when other metrics are factored in.

It is currently averaging 6.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

All Rise - Likely Cancellation

All Rise is the lowest-rated of the network's freshman crop when DVR is factored in. In live ratings, Season 1 is averaging 5.4 million and a 0.6 rating.

The series is not getting much traction in delayed viewing, and the thing working against it most is that it is not owned by CBS.

Even though it has been steady, there's no reason to believe it will grow in a second season. CBS already gave it a chance by ordering up a full season.

SWAT - Likely Renewal

SWAT is not performing as well as it once was, but it has proven to recoup some of the diminishing returns on the DVR front.

It should be back for another season.

EVIL - Renewed

Evil Season 1 averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, but the series got some solid gains in delayed viewing.

This helps to explain why it got an early renewal.

Madam Secretary - Ended

Madam Secretary concluded after six seasons in December.

