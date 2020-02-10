CSI Revival in the Works at CBS - Who's Returning?

The CSI franchise is poised to making a return to CBS.

THR is reporting that the network is looking to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise with a revival.

The outlet reports that the network is in talks with the original creator Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer, about getting a limited series off the ground.

While CBS and CBS TV Studios failed to provide a statement to THR, the website states that the potential series is still in the deal-making stages.

It's unclear how many episodes the limited series will span, but THR notes that Elementary scribe Jason Tracey is attached to pen the script.

The original CSI lasted 15 seasons on CBS, concluding with a two-hour series finale that wrapped in 2015. It was a closure-filled conclusion that brought the narrative to a satisfying conclusion.

William Petersen, who played Gil Grissom, is said to be one of the many actors being lined up for a possible return.

The CSI franchise was huge for CBS, with all of the series under the umbrella enthralling millions of viewers across the world.

The Las Vegas-set original series the most-watched show in the world.

The series spawned spinoffs Miami, New York, and Cyber. The latter spinoff did not receive a warm response and was canceled after just two seasons.

CSI, however, was a major brand for CBS TV Studios, with videogame tie-ins, novels, and other media coming to light as part of the franchise.

It makes sense then that CBS would want to bring it back in some capacity. It's likely that the limited series approach will be to assess whether people would be interested in a full-fledged revival.

TV networks are looking to series of the past more than ever nowadays. It's becoming increasingly difficult to launch a new IP in a saturated scripted TV market.

This is thanks to the rise of streaming services. It's likely CBS will want this series on the schedule because it could make for a great marketing opportunity to grab the attention of viewers who once watched the series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.