Fanatic Feed: Killing Eve Return Date, Chris Wood's Supergirl Encore, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Friday, February 14, 2020.

BBC America's Killing Eve is getting a later than usual start.

Killing Eve Season 3 is slated to debut Sunday, April 26, at 8/7c.

It will be simulcast on AMC.

If you watch Killing Eve online, you know Killing Eve Season 2 wrapped with Eve bleeding out after Villanelle opened fire on her.

Eve's fate was left up in the air, but the dynamic between Eve and Villanelle is vital to the show's success, meaning that there is a slim chance either of them dies before the series finale.

"Eve (Sandra Oh) has survived being shot by Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in Rome, but her current status with MI6 remains unknown after being manipulated by Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) in the events of last season’s finale," reads the official logline from BBC America.

"And it’s clear that Villanelle continues to never miss an opportunity to dress up for the job."

As previously reported, Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4, so the twisted love story between these two women will continue for the years to come.

Following in the footsteps of Killing Eve Season 1’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve Season 2’s Emerald Fennell, and the upcoming season’s Suzanne Heathcote, the series will continue its tradition of naming a new female lead writer for Season 4.

There are many new faces set to appear on the upcoming season, including Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones’ Yara Greyjoy), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

We're counting down the days until we have fresh episodes of this delightful series. Are you?

Chris Wood is a busy man. He recently reprised his Kai Parker role from The Vampire Diaries on Legacies Season 2, and joined the cast of the in-the-works Thirtysomething revival.

Now, according to TV Line, he is returning to Supergirl as Mon-El, reuniting with his real-life wife, Melissa Benoist.

There's no telling what brings Mon-El back to National City, but we're sure there is going to be a whole lot of drama.

As if that wasn't enough Chris Wood, he has also joined the voice cast of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation anime series as Prince Adam/He-Man.

The cast also includes Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Trap Jaw, Tony Todd (The Flash) as Scare Glow and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) as Mer-Man.

Another day, another casting on the Thirtysomething sequel.

The latest is Outcast and Treadstones Patrick Fugit, who has landed a lead role Ethan Weston, the son of Patricia Wettig’s Nancy and Timothy Busfield’s Elliot.

Ethan is a talented musician who is still plagued by a past that includes excessive drug use and depression. After becoming a father, he wants to make sure he is sober and the best person he can be for his son.

However, his mother continues to suspect he is using.

Chris Wood and Odette Annable will play Leo and Janey Steadman, the children of Ken Olin’s Michael and Mel Harris’ Hope.

The project is at pilot the stage, so time will tell whether the Alphabet network wants a full-fledged series.

FOX will air special coverage of the star-studded benefit concert Fire Fight Australia on Saturday, Feb. 29 (11:00 PM-12:00 AM ET/PT).

The concert, taking place Feb. 16 in Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, benefits key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recovery and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas.

Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country’s time of need. Musical performances scheduled to appear include global rock legends Queen + Adam Lambert, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer and more.

FOX’s special coverage of the concert will be hosted by Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John. All proceeds generated by the FOX special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.

