Fanatic Feed: The Amazing Race Shelved Over Coronavirus Fears, The Witcher Casts Vesemir, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Friday, 28 February 2020.

CBS has suspended production on The Amazing Race Season 33 over concerns about the coronavirus, Variety is reporting.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

The statement also stated that “at this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it."

"Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and wellbeing of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

The Amazing Race typically sends contestants on a globe-trotting adventure, so given that the coronavirus is interrupting flights, and the fact that it can spread, the network is taking the decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Filming only kicked off a few weeks ago, and three episodes were in the can. There's no confirmation on when production will resume.

Over in the world of Netflix's The Witcher, beloved book character Vesemir has been cast for the forthcoming second season.

Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia is set to take on the role as the oldest and most experienced Witcher.

“As one of the survivors of The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, a haunting slaughter that nearly exterminated the Witchers, [Vesemir] is fiercely protective of the remaining few, who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on ‘the Path’ slaying monsters,” the official character description reads.

Mark Hamill was said to be a contender for the role after voicing his support to fan demands while the first season was in production.

The Witcher Season 2 is currently in production, and is slated to return in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sophia Bush is lining up a regular TV comeback. The Chicago PD alum is set to star on the CBS pilot Good Sam.

Here's the official logline.

A talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma.

When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents -- and also happens to be her father.

Bush will next be seen in Hulu's Love, Victor. The actress was attached to CBS pilot Surveillance last season, but it did not score a series order.

Courteney Cox is also staging a regular return to the small screen. The actress has joined the cast of Starz comedy pilot Shining Vale.

Here's the logline:

Patricia ‘Pat’ Phelps is a former ‘wild child’ who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn).

Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, and her teenage kids are at that stage where they love their vile friends and want you dead.

She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: a torrid 15-night-stand with a hot, young artist/handyman/musician neighbor. In a last-ditch effort to save her marriage, she and her family move from the ‘crazy’ of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs where evil and humor collide.

“As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to topline Shining Vale,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz.

“Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life.”

What are your thoughts on all this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.