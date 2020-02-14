God Friended Me Sneak Peek: Ali Tells Arthur and Trish About Her Cancer Diagnosis

There's been a God Friended Me-sized void in our lives these past few Sundays as the uplifting and inspiring series got sidelined for flashy primetime events such as the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars.

But now that all those events are out of the way, we're finally being reunited with Miles and friends, and based on TV Fanatic's exclusive sneak peek, we're picking up right where we left off.

Let's give you a refresher since it's been a month since the last episode.

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 12, Arthur and Trish tied the knot on, Miles and Rakesh learned that the person behind the God Account might be the hacker they briefly visited when inquiring about Alphonse and New York and Sons, and Ali got her results back from the doctor and confirmed that she has cancer.

The clip from Sunday's episode picks up a few weeks after the wedding.

Trish and Arthur have returned from their honeymoon, and by the looks of their photos, they had a blast on their tropical getaway where they climbed mountains and took in the beautiful scenery.

Unfortunately, Ali's news is taking away some of that newlywed bliss.

Ali kept the diagnosis a secret from Arthur because she didn't want to ruin his wedding.

She knew if she told him and Trish, they would have canceled their honeymoon to be with her, and she didn't want that.

But revealing her diagnosis to her father and Trish makes it real.

"A couple of weeks ago, I found a lump in my left breast," Ali says explaining that the diagnosis confirmed she has invasive ductal carcinoma.

"The good news is that they found it early," Miles chimes in supportively.

Trish and Arthur seem worried at first, but that quickly turns into confidence that early detective is the key to winning the fight.

After all, they have once before with their late mother.

"It makes all the difference to start treatment early. This is a battle, a battle we have fought and we have won before," he reminds them choosing to remain optimistic.

The outpouring of love and support is crucial for Ali at this time, and seeing Arthur and Trish rally behind her is comforting.

Arthur and Trish even offer to switch off taking her to doctor appointments and promise to be there every step of the way. Also while the situation is scary and not something anyone wants to face alone, Ali won't have to.

And let's not forget that Miles made a conscious choice to give up love and give himself over to the God Account with the hopes that he'll be able to find some treatment or healing for his baby sister.

Make sure to tune into God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13 this Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c!

You can also watch God Friended Me online to catch up on previous episodes!

Hit the comments with your thoughts about the sneak peek!

Lizzy Buczak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter and read her personal blog at CraveYouTV.