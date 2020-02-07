Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12 Review: The Last Supper

It was another one of those bottle hours the show has pulled off with much success.

Was Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12 one that fit the bill? It had some entertaining moments.

With such a large ensemble cast, it's always nice when they slow it down and only focus on a few characters. The hour split its time between Levi and Nico dealing with the death of Levi's uncle, and Maggie, Jackson, Richard, and Catherine's awkward and accidental dinner party.

We got the chance to talk to Jake Borelli about this installment, and he gave us some tidbits about what to expect from it.

Levi has had quite the journey on the series. He started as a bumbling, unsure intern who startled at the sight of his shadow to a more confident, assertive, and out and proud resident.

His journey has been an impressive one, and by the end of the hour, you couldn't help but swell with pride.

While the jokes about him living in his mother's basement were always a bit cliche, Levi deciding to move out because of his mother's inability to accept him was a lovely stand.

It was gratifying that he learned from his Unce Saul's experience and refused to live his life trying to accommodate other people.

Levi deserved to be free while he was living, not after he died. It's a lesson he learned from Saul, and the love of his life, Daniel.

Mrs: Schmitt: Is everybody decent?

Levi: Except for the ball gag and jock strap, yeah.

Did anyone else expect the obvious when Levi arrived at the hospice and tried to introduce Saul to Nico?

It became clear why Saul was probably so bitter and a curmudgeon with everyone else in his life but Levi. For one, he was hurt, angry, and sad that he couldn't live in his truth.

His family didn't accept him for who he was, so he spent most of his life seemingly in the closet, hiding who he loved and hating himself for it.

It's not a life you would wish on anyone.

It also explained why of all his family members, he loved Levi most. Saul probably realized Levi was gay before he did. He had a soft spot for his nephew, and he probably hoped he could live a better life than he did.

And if Levi did have a tough time, he would always have his uncle Saul.

We didn't spend much time with him while he was alive, but the hour made us truly empathize/sympathize with him in death.

What do the kids say? Saul walked so Levi could run. It's too bad Levi didn't get to find out about his uncle until after his death.

Daniel was such a gentle, wise, loving soul, and maybe he could be someone Levi leans on a bit now that his favorite uncle is gone and his mother is not going to be as prominent in his life.

Daniel was so wholesome and sweet, and it was a special moment when he stood there with Levi before they started the ritual and was honest with him about how different things were for him.

We learn from our elders, and sometimes, no matter the situation, we take for granted what they had to endure so we could do things and be who we are.

It wasn't that simple for those who walked before us, and it was a great moment of an elder speaking to -- the future generation.

The implementation of Levi's Judaism, even if it was from a cultural perspective for him rather than a devout and religious one was beautiful to see.

Why? Because you don't see it often. It's not prominent on television. Most shows shy away from religion in general, but when they do choose to showcase it, it's overwhelmingly Christianity. The ritual was so beautiful, and I loved him reciting Psalm 23.

It was another peek into who Levi is. He's said prayers for patients before, so it's not a sudden thing that we haven't seen from him, but I would love if the series showed it more.

Mrs. Schmitt: One day with Saul and you're super Jewish?

Levi is so proud, and he has no reason to feel ashamed about who he is and who he loves.

It would be awful to think decades from now he was banished to a hospice facility with a "beard" who couldn't even stay long enough to bury him and a lover who never felt like he was first.

Daniel loved himself enough to not devote his life to a person who couldn't love him out loud, and it's sad they couldn't live their happy life together.

Levi's arc captured the complexities of family. His mother seemed like she accepted him, but in reality, she would've preferred he not talk about his sexuality at all.

She only accepted it if he kept it under wraps, hidden away in that dark basement. And that's not real acceptance.

I'm proud of Levi for realizing he deserved better than that, but it was also realistic to show that it didn't end in a huge blowout.

Family is complicated. It's not easy to cut someone out of your life completely, and ideally, he's not looking for that. But he is asserting himself and demanding respect. And he's letting her know he's not hiding who he is, and the ball is in her court as to what to do with that.

Nico was such a support to Levi during this whole ordeal. Schmico is such a cute couple.

Although Nico still lacks characterization of his own. So far, he's just Levi's boyfriend. The one time we did learn more about him, he was an ass. Hopefully, now that Levi is on his own, we'll learn more about Nico too.

On the other side of town was the most awkward dinner gathering ever.

Catherine and Richard calling both Jackson and Maggie over for dinner days before their anniversary was a terrible idea. Catherine probably forgot the anniversary, but it's doubtful Richard did.

Maggie: Jackson mentioned that he thought you two might be off but I had no idea.

He should've known they would come bearing gifts and assume it was a celebration. However, who the hell brings a date to a family gathering without telling anyone?

Why does Jackson keep trying to make Vic a thing? Then again, why are both shows trying to do it? It's not working at all for anyone.

It's also screwing over Vic at every turn. Because while Jackson was out of his mind for bringing his new girlfriend that half the guests didn't exactly like, and the other didn't know about, Vic was ignorant for bringing Dean.

How does a plus one bring a plus one? Who does that? Where do they do that?

Catherine: I'm sorry, are you allergic to scampi?

Either Vic truly believed it was a dinner party, which makes her inattentive for not paying attention to what Jackson was saying, or she did it on purpose to make sure she wasn't going into hostile territory alone, which makes her childish.

Nevertheless, while Vic struggled to make a decent impression during the whole dinner, Dean was the show-stealer.

Dean made everything about that gathering bearable. He was so hilarious.

Was there anything more relatable than stuffing your face while everyone around you is arguing and trying to change the topic while saying the wrong thing that starts up trouble?

Dean Miller is a MOOD.

If the mini-crossovers have to continue being a thing, then he's a prime candidate for it. Maybe he can become Maggie's new friend or confidant. Hell, he was attracted to her, and they would probably make a cute couple.

Maggie and Jackson were making constant digs and jabs at each other, and it makes you wonder when the animosity between them will be over. It's tiring; both of them need to let it go and move on. What's the point?

Richard and Catherine were airing out all their dirty laundry for everyone to hear and see. It was a mess.

Neither Maggie nor Jackson knew that Richard and Catherine were having issues, but it was all out in the open after that dinner.

Catherine: Richard, I am sorry but,

But there was a moment when it seemed like maybe the dinner could do more good than harm for them.

Talking about their love made them both sentimental. It wasn't until Richard asked for an apology that things got bad again.

The spell between them was broken. Catherine Fox doesn't apologize to anyone, not even her husband.

It was hard to remember what had caused friction between them in the first place. It was a host of things from Gemma to Richard covering for Meredith.

Richard wanted to end things, and it was sad but also understandable. However, Catherine wouldn't let him do that either.

Is anyone else trying to figure out when things got so toxic and nasty between them? It was vicious and gross. It felt like it came out of nowhere too.

Where did this level of bitterness come from, and where was it hiding all of this time?

It was fine when they wanted to end things, but then Catherine's gross power display took it to a whole other level. Was it supposed to be a boss move? Was it supposed to be the last attempt at salvaging her marriage?

Was it supposed to put Richard in his place or be inspiring?

Maggie: I thought we were celebrating. I brought chocolates.

If so, it was none of those things at all. Catherine gets a lot of hate in fandom, and some of it is underserved, but she came across as a true villainess when she called up the person who manages her money and told him to buy Pac-North.

Don't get me wrong, it was tacky of him to poach Maggie, but is it poaching when Maggie quit?

He gave someone he cares about a job.

And he was prepared to pay her what she deserved, too. For a moment, it was exciting that Alex knew his favorite sister's worth and wanted her at the hospital with him, but then I remembered he's no longer there, so no more cute scenes between them.

Maggie: Um, Alex thinks I'm worth this much?

Richard: Not just Alex, Maggie.

Richard got her back in the game after her slump. It was nothing wrong with that, but Catherine used that to assert power over him.

Money and power are things that often got between Richard and Catherine, and they got between Jackson and Maggie too.

Catherine does think she can do whatever she pleases and get whatever she wants with a check. And Jackson is a wealthy kid who treats women like toys he gets bored with after a while.

Maggie wasn't wrong when she called him out on jumping from one relationship to the next. And she called it when mentioned how he's barely out of one relationship when he's onto the next one.

He did it with April, her, that wilderness girl, and Vic. Why is he so afraid of being alone? Would it mean sitting with himself longer than he would like?

With Maggie headed to Pac-North, it should be interesting. Half the hospital will be there before the season is through, but with Catherine planning to buy that as well, what difference does it make anymore?

And how messy will this get?

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Did you enjoy the bottle hour? Are you proud of Levi's growth? What do you think about Catherine's power move?

Hit the comments below.

