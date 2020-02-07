Legacies Spoilers: Will Dark Josie Kill Kai?

Lives are on the line.

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 12, Kai Parker escaped from the prison world Bonnie banished him to on The Vampire Diaries Season 8.

Now that's back in Mystic Falls, he's going to have revenge in mind, but a brand new trailer for Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 teases Dark Josie rising.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Kai told Josie that breaking the mora miserium would fill her body with darkness, but it would make her strong enough to build a door out of the prison world.

Josie has been teased with visions of her shadow self, and the official trailer confirms that she is going full Dark Willow on us.

However, the teenager feels like this is a positive development for her because her mind is clear for the first time in her life.

After spending much of her life in her sister's shadow, she is ready to emerge and unleash holy hell on those who oppose her.

That could mean she's about to get revenge on her uncle, Kai, for murdering her mother, so she will need to leave the prison world behind.

Kai is not ready to give up, and it appears he is taking a different approach to things on "You Can't Save Them All," airing February 13.

The violent serial killer appears to be taking on the role of a confidant for Hope as she tries to save everyone from the prison world, telling her that she can't save everyone.

This will be a plan cooked up between Kai and the Necromancer to bring the school to its knees, and it seems we are finally going to get some movement on the prophecy.

We already know Kai is the master of his cage, but the golden arrow still has some explaining to do. The common theory is that it will be the thing that can kill Landon for good.

We'll need to tune in to find out how it all shakes out, but here is the official logline for the episode.

AND SO IT BEGINS -- Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself in a race against the clock as the threat of the prophecy looms and the pressure to rescue the Saltzmans grows.

Meanwhile, Alaric's (Matthew Davis) attempt to keep his family safe leads him to make a difficult decision.

Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse, and Chris Lee also star. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon.

Watch the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.