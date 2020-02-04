Ray Donovan Canceled After Seven Seasons at Showtime

Ray Donovan's days of fixing at Showtime are over.

The premium cable network has canceled the series after seven seasons

"After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime," the premium cable network said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

It was widely assumed that the show would get a final season send-off, in similar vein to Shameless, which was renewed for one final season.

However, fans were sent into a flurry late last month when Liev Schreiber urged fans to tell Showtime they wanted another season.

The actor took to Instagram at the time to thank fans for their “outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew,” before addressing the renewal status: “I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a Season 8."

"Truth is it’s in [Showtime]’s hands. So if you want more, reach out to them… and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it.”

Showtime boss Gary Levine previously teased to Deadline that a decision on the show's future was coming, but it would be delayed because the series was on a different renewal window than Shameless.

Ray Donovan Season 7 averaged around 1 million viewers and a 0.1 rating in live+SD results. Because Showtime is a premium cabler, it takes total viewers into consideration -- more importantly, how many of its subscribers watched the series.

The network has renewed much lower rated series in the L Word: Generation Q, City On a Hill, and Work In Progress.

The news also comes as the network gears up to say goodbye to Homeland after eight seasons.

What are your thoughts on the decision to end the series?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch Ray Donovan online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.