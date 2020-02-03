Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show: Twitter Reacts!

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat at the Super Bowl LIV Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Shakira kicked off the halftime show with "She Wolf" and went on to sing "Hips Don't Lie," among other big classics.

JLo performed hits like "Jenny from the Block and "Waiting for Tonight."

Both performers are well known for delivering stunning performances, but having the pair on the stage at the one time had fans in a flurry as they hit the high notes and performed showstopping dance routines.

Ahead of the game, both artists revealed they would giving an empowering performance for women and the Latino community.

Here is the full performance.

Pretty awesome, right?

It may well go down as the best halftime show in Superbowl history, but how did the performance go down on social media?

Very well.

We've rounded up the best twitter reactions below.

"A Super Bowl halftime show that actually embodies the spirit of its community," said ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"We didn’t see that in Atlanta. Floridian culture IS Latin American culture. This is appreciated."

"JENNIFER LOPEZ IS 50 YEARS OLD," said writer Maggie Hendricks.

Another Twitter account opted to throw it all back to Mean Girls in stunning fashion:

"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time," said Lady Gaga, adding:

"Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl."

"Super Bowl slowly merging with Gay Pride and I’m very here for it," said Billy Eichner.

"I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV," added Olivia Munn.

"They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo," said Kim Kardashian West.

