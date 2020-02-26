Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Sets The Originals Alum as Clarice

CBS is moving full steam ahead with the Silence of the Lambs sequel.

The Originals actress Rebecca Breeds has scored the titular role of Clarice on the in-the-works series.

Picking up in 1993, Clarice will explore the story of the character as she returns to work following the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

She will pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while simultaneously trying to navigate the world of Washington, D.C. politics.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes,” said co-executive producers and writers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet in a statement.

“Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark."

"But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

The project scored a big series commitment in January, meaning that there's a good chance CBS will pull the trigger on a full-fledged series.

A writers room has already been set up, something that usually happens when a series lands the green light for a full season.

Silence of the Lambs was the second of the five films following the Hannibal Lecter.

It was a roaring success, winning five Oscars.

It was followed by the Mads Mikkelsen-fronted Hannibal prequel series, which aired on NBC for three seasons.

Fans still call for a revival to this day, but it shows how viable the franchise is, meaning that there will probably be a lot of people looking forward to this series.

Breeds is probably most well-known to U.S. viewers for playing Aurora on The Originals.

If you watch The Originals online, you know she quickly went from a love interest to one of the most formidable foes the Mikaelsons had ever faced.

She also appeared in a recurring role on the final two seasons of Pretty Little Liars.

Breeds also played fan-favorite Ruby Buckton on the Australian soap, Home and Away.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.