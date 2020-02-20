Superstore Season 5 Episode 16 Review: Employee App

If you missed Superstore Season 5 Episode 16, you didn't miss much.

As usual, there was nothing drastically terrible about the episode. The problem is that there was nothing drastically good about it, either.

Although the show has improved during the second half of Superstore Season 5, "Employee App" felt like a step backward from the progress the series has recently made.

The episode did have its funny moments, starting with the storyline between Jonah and Garrett.

Jonah and Garrett's friendship has always been one of the more entertaining aspects of Superstore, and the series hasn't been paying them the same amount of attention it used to.

Jonah pranking, or "gaslighting" Garrett, was an interesting turn of events. It was satisfying to see Jonah get the upper hand on Garrett for once, given that it's usually the other way around.

However, Garrett's anger at Jonah felt unwarranted. That's not to say it wasn't in character, but rather, that Garrett needs to realize that you should treat people the way you want to be treated.

This is Garrett we're talking about, so that's likely a lesson he'll never learn, but I was hoping for Jonah's prank to go off without a hitch and Garrett would come to his senses about Zephra's new app.

Garrett: It's me! I look like Uncle Phil! Man, why'd you do that stupid Google search?!

Jonah: Woah, calm down.

A corporation forcing its workers to download an app that can track their location at any given time shouldn't be overlooked.

Sure, some people may not care because they don't have anything to hide, but why does the company need all this information in the first place?

The accuracy of the app's GPS should be enough to make any sane person suspicious.

Realistically speaking, a company would have difficulty telling if someone was in the breakroom or outside in the hallway, but the extent that Zephra has gone to micro-manage each individual floor worker is scarier than anything Cloud 9 has ever done.

Does this mean that Zephra isn't as open-minded as they seemed on Superstore Season 5 Episode 15?

Given that the union storyline didn't have a satisfying close, I won't be surprised if Jonah rallies the employees to fight against the tech company.

The series may be called "Superstore," but it can get a bit repetitive when the characters never leave their place of work.

Although the main story is wrapped around the crazy situations that happen to retail workers, the characters are so dynamic that they can flourish in any setting.

Amy and Dina's adventure outside the store was a nice change of scenery, and it allowed them to hash out their issues.

Viewers have seen a more vulnerable side to Dina lately, and she opened up to Amy for the first time in a while.

Dina's birds may have been released during Superstore Season 4, but a part of me always thought they would somehow return.

However, looking at how much time has passed, it feels safe to say that the birds are gone for good.

It's a shame given how big of a role they played in Dina's life and in establishing her character, and it makes me wonder why the show decided to ditch Dina's bird's at all.

Was it simply a tactic to drive a wedge between Dina and Garrett?

There's always a possibility for Dina and Garrett to start things up again, but considering the amount of time that's passed since their fling, it's beginning to feel less and less likely.

The content of their scenes never implie that there's still something between them, and unless the show is planning on leaving that dynamic in the past, it's curious why they decided to downplay the nature of their relationship.

Jonah and Amy may be Superstore's main couple, but Garrett and Dina's relationship was responsible for a big chunk of the story.

We can't help but hope that the series will come full circle and readdress what these characters are or aren't to each other.

Now that Dina is hitting it off with the vet, this could either be an opportunity to push Garrett's old feelings to the surface, or for Superstore to close out that storyline altogether.

Overall, "Employee App" had some fun moments.

There were very few reasons to laugh out loud, but there were a handful of scenes that were well-crafted.

All comedies are bound to have fillers, and that's exactly what this episode's purpose was.

We've got our fingers crossed that the next installment will push the plot along, while simultaneously giving viewers plenty of opportunities to find humor in Superstore's ridiculous cast of characters.

Stray Thoughts:

Dina and Amy never found the teenager who bought the chafing fuel. Hopefully, that doesn't come back to haunt them.

Can we start a petition to promote Marcus to a series regular? He went from becoming the most annoying character on the show to the funniest.

Glenn was missing, but it wasn't a noticeable absence. I didn't even realize it until after the fact. Although his storyline has improved since becoming shift supervisor, his character has felt irrelevant ever since he stepped down as the store manager.

Was anyone else hoping for something bigger to happen with the bomb squad? Sending one man to control the situation after Garrett sent a bomb threat to the police felt a bit anticlimactic.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.