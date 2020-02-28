Superstore Shocker: America Ferrera Quits After Five Seasons

It's the end of an era for NBC's Superstore.

America Ferrera is exiting the series after five seasons in the role of store manager Amy Sosa.

Her final episode with the series is the fifth season finale, which is slated to air Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c.

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement.

“Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it."

"As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Added Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, “America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend.”

No details have been revealed on how Ferrera will be written off the series. If you watch Superstore online, you know there have been rumblings about her exiting the Cloud 9 store in favor of a move to corporate.

It's hard to imagine her relationship with Jonah coming to an end because they've been such a big part of the show since its inception.

A move to corporate would allow them to remain together off-screen unless something else happens between now and the end of the season.

Ferrera's exit comes around a year after series creator Justin Spitzer bowed out. The current season has not been met with the same acclaim from fans as the ones that came before it.

But the series remains a solid ratings performer, and that's why NBC handed out an early sixth season renewal earlier this year.

Superstore airs Thursdays on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.