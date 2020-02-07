Susan Lucci Teases All My Children Reboot

All My Children was a soap opera staple when it aired from 1970-2013.

And viewers may not have seen the last of the sudser, according to Susan Lucci.

The actress has teased that there continues to be "buzz" surrounding a revival of the series.

Lucci admitted at the Go Red for Women event in New York City that should be interested in returning to the series if it was brought back from the dead.

“We are hearing a little buzz,” Lucci said of a potential return, according to Page Six.

“It’s just important to be in the right hands. Lorraine Broderick was the head writer and I know that she’s a beautiful writer, so if she was [on board] that would help a lot.”

Lucci has kept in contact with much of the cast and crew from the series, so it may not be difficult to get everyone back together to resolve some of those cliffhangers.

The actress also noted that reality TV shows such as the Real Housewives franchise could not replace the daytime soaps of old.

“I don’t think they are the modern-day soaps,” Lucci said. “There’s no storytelling. There’s a lot of editing. It’s, like, they cut to the chase all the time, and I think it’s different.”

Lucci does make some great points, conceding that while reality stars “great at entertaining,” they are just not "the same” as seasoned soap stars.

Many former soap stars have gone on to appear on the Real Housewives franchise, with the most recent being Denise Richards, who is currently appearing on RHOBH and The Bol and the Beautiful.

Lucci starred on the iconic soap for over 40 years as Erica Kane, winning several awards throughout the show's run.

ABC canceled All My Children back in 2011 amid falling ratings, with the network selling the rights to Prospect Park to allow the show to continue as a series of webisodes.

The series was, however, dealt another blow when Prospect Park failed to secure the funding to produce the episodes, and it was canceled all over again before it got off the ground.

However, the online company changed course and brought the series back to the air in April 2013. However, the show was canceled months later, leaving fans in the lurch all over again.

ABC now has the rights to the series, so any potential reboot would have to go through them.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.