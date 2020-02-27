The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6 Review: To Peg or Not to Peg

Power comes from within. Our careers, our relationships, our insecurities, they all play a role, but at the end of the day, we are who control how powerful we feel.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 6, The Bold Babes were finding out just how powerful they really are.

Join us as we discuss vaginas, strap ons and good ole craft beer and the strength they brought out in our favorite ladies!

Jacqueline is a fiercely independent woman who has clearly always been the dominant one in her marriage. However, Ian leaving has left her feeling powerless.

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 5, Jacqueline’s strut across Scarlet was strides in the right direction towards Jacqueline getting her groove back. The sudden reappearance of her college sweetheart keeps this momentum going.

Who isn’t guilty of at one point or another checking out their ex’s Facebook or Instagram to see how they are doing?

Jacqueline takes it to another level when she puts Andrew on her ex’s trail, though. What a life to live where you can have someone stalk your ex for you!

It isn’t often that we see Jacqueline acting timid, but boy did she look like she was about to pee her pants when Andrew accidentally got Miles on the phone.

I was surprised that Jacqueline didn’t immediately shake it off and take the phone call anyway. She could have easily played it off that he came up in conversation with Alicia and she thought she would reach out.

Jacqueline redeems herself when she asks Andrew to call Miles back for her later.

It isn’t easy for Jacqueline to wrap her head around her separation from Ian and come to terms with the new freedom that she has, but as I said in my last review if Ian is going to live his best life without her, she needs to do the same.

Reconnecting with an ex is a huge deal, but it feels necessary.

She needs to explore all opportunities that come her way so that when it comes time for Ian and her to decide about their relationship, she knows what she wants.

A huge thank you to the writers for continuing to give Alex the screen time that he deserves.

Alex has always come across as extremely confident. He had no problem putting himself out there to Sutton, even when he knew it was a long shot.

That’s why it was so shocking to watch his insecurities come out in the full force.

A strong independent woman like Alicia can be extremely intimidating for a man, but I thought Alex would have been able to hold his own with her.

Alex has a long way to go until he is ready for someone like Alicia.

As a man working in a female-dominated company, you would think that he would be all about subverting the gender norms.

Sure, it has historically been the norm for men to be in the position of power in relationships, but this is 2020. We need to get beyond that.

That can start with men like Alex being okay with a gorgeous, successful woman buying them an expensive dinner, or making more money, or asking them out first. We need to create a new normal.

It is such an important decision by the writers not to have Alicia roll over and become subservient to Alex to make his ego feel better. She is who she is and she shouldn’t have to apologize for it or change.

Jacqueline should start hanging around Alicia more to remind her that it is okay to be a boss, no matter how uncomfortable it may make the men around them.

Finding yourself in a power struggle with your significant other’s mom is never a good thing. Sutton handled herself well, though.

It was so frustrating watching Richard’s mom demean Sutton every time that Sutton tried to share her successes and ambitions.

Sure Sutton wants her approval, but not at the expense of making herself feel smaller.

Raise your hand if you were internally applauding Sutton as she took a stand and reminded Richard’s mom that he chose her!

That craft beer analogy was absolute perfection. I personally consider myself a nice Dirty Shirley, but hey to each their own!

It didn’t seem possible to redeem his mom so quickly after her actions throughout the episode, but the writers did just that.

She comes from a different time where women weren’t allowed to have that ambition that Sutton has. They couldn’t pursue their goals like women can today. Of course, she is going to be jealous of Sutton.

It makes you feel appreciative as a woman of the privileges we have that women weren’t always granted.

Regardless of the neurotic control freak that Jane tends to be, she is typically always the one to look for the approval of others, instead of embracing her own inner badass.

Jane always shines when she is standing for what she believes in, and “To Peg or Not To Peg” was no exception.

If you have ever experienced a yeast infection, you could feel Tiny Jane’s pain as she suffered through the discomfort, and tried to do so silently.

As a medical professional, it was impossible not to cringe as she looked at all vaginal perfume products. I wanted to jump through the screen and scream at her to put them down.

Jane's suffering in silence was the worst thing she could do. All it did was lead to a burning vagina and some up close and personal time with a friendly ice pack, instead of getting her the proper treatment she needed.

Jane was very right to take a stand against women being too ashamed to speak about their vaginas and the issues surrounding it.

As women, we are conditioned to only speak about those types of things in hushed tones. Even talking about it to a doctor can feel uncomfortable, because it is so abnormal to discuss.

Jane speaking her truth and empowering the room full of women to speak their own as well was inspiring. Women in positions of power, like Jane as a writer for a high profile magazine, need to use their voice to help pave the way for other women.

Women may not feel comfortable enough to take the first step alone, but it can feel a lot easier following someone else’s lead.

Jane being in talks to be part of Forbes Thirty Over Thirty issue is just the icing on the cake of this major win for her. Fingers crossed that the next step is her getting her vertical she wants so badly!

The writers continue to handle Kat’s character growth and exploration of her sexuality in such a delicate, yet competent manner.

In my review of “Tearing Down the Donut Wall”, I discussed how much I loved that Kat was originally portrayed as bisexual when The Bold Type began, and I am so happy we are revisiting that idea.

Labels are great in some ways because they can help express who we are as a person. Labels can also box you in, though.

Kat became so set in her label as a lesbian after falling for Adena that she completely closed herself off to this whole other aspect of her sexuality.

Her relationship with Cody reopened that door for her.

Am I the only one who didn’t know what “pegging” was before this episode?

I may be almost the same age as the Bold Babes, but as someone who identifies herself as a very old woman at heart, The Bold Type never fails to educate me.

Side note: Kat comparing choosing a strap on to choosing a wand in Harry Potter might be one of my favorite Harry Potter references of all time.

There was never any doubt once Cody brought up wanting Kat to “peg” him that it was going to happen, but watching her inner struggle regarding it was interesting.

When Kat hooked up with the woman who liked to be submissive during The Bold Type Season 3, it just seemed like being dominant wasn’t something Kat was into.

The fact that being dominant makes her feel like less of a woman, because of the same gender norms that Alex submits to, makes so much sense.

Kat has always been a strong woman, but there was something about Kat standing there in front of Cody, rocking her strap on, embracing that strength, that had such a powerful impact.

I know Kat isn’t looking for a relationship right now, but Cody brings out a positive side of her in a way we haven’t seen someone do since the beginning of Kadena, and I can’t help but root for them.

I guess it doesn’t hurt that Cody is extremely sexy in every sense of the word.

Now that Kat is starting to find happiness with someone else, of course Adena comes back to throw a wrench in it all.

Hopefully we get to see this light hearted, happy, fun Kat for a little while longer before she sinks back into the Kadena drama.

Over to you Fanatics! Did you love this powerful episode of The Bold Type as much as me? Share your own thoughts below and don’t forget to watch The Bold Type online.

