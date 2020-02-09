The Outsider Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The One About the Yiddish Vampire

It was only a matter of time before one of the heroes at the wheel of the story got put in danger.

Holly presented her findings to the masses on The Outsider Season 1 Episode 6, and it caused an even bigger divide among everyone involved with the case.

That was to be expected, but it still made for a difficult watch.

Hearing that the person who's behind the killings is essentially the boogeyman was understandably a bitter pill to swallow for Glory and some of the officers.

Weeks have passed since the incident that which made Terry into the community pariah and his subsequent death, and Glory wanted to understand that the despair her family has been going through was worth it.

Her outburst at the findings was warranted. How is she supposed to believe that a supernatural being obliterated her happy life with her husband and children?

We're approaching the conclusion of this miniseries, and I suspect that Jessa's vivid meetings with this person are going to increase to the point that Glory will start to believe what she is being told.

Andy: Hey, how are you?

Holly: Good, Tracy Powell is on the news. I saw him two days ago at Heath Hoffsetter's gravesite. I talked to him, I took some photos, I was just wondering if there was any way.

Andy: You want me to look into it? I'm on it. Hey, can I tell you something that's true? I've been thinking about you all day and the sound of your voice right now, it's like...

The sketches should have been shown at the meeting because it's no coincidence that there are now multiple accounts of the being.

People cannot be making it up unless they are being forced to do so by the being's visions.

Jeannie's pain echoed through "The One About the Yiddish Vampire." All signs were pointing to it being the tip of the iceberg, but Ralph could not understand that there were dark forces at play.

Holly knew she was going to have a tough time communicating her findings in a believable way, but I'm thankful she was the one to realize it has been shedding and leaving a mark wherever it goes.

That was the finding that allowed Ralph to understand there was more going on here than science could explain. He desperately wanted to believe that the vision of the person telling him to move on was his son.

Jeannie: Jesus Christ. Take two sledgehammers and call me in the morning.

Ralph: Hmmm. Honey, it's 5 o clock. Why don't you go back to bed for an hour or so? Alright, I'll make some coffee.

Jeannie: Woah. Wait, wait. What's this?

Ralph: That kid Merlin that we interviewed in Tennessee, the one who stole the white van. So, first of all, he tells us that he didn't see the guy who stole it. Then, he switched the story up, said he did see the guy. Being that he wasn't the most articulate eye-witness, we had him make a sketch of the guy's face, and that's what this is.

Ralph: That's what he said.

Jeannie: So, he saw him too?

Ralph: I don't know, Jeannie.

But now that we have definite proof the being can look like a loved one, we know that is not the case. Ralph needs to understand that he is still not over the death of his son, and it is conflicting with the case.

It's a real shame, but now that he's starting to get on board with Holly's claims, there should be some interesting reveals for him. In these instances, you need to expand your horizons and stop trying to fit the findings into a category.

There's a reason why some murders become cold cases, and it's because of a lack of scientific evidence. In this case, there is evidence, but not any that science can explain.

Holly is a smart character, and she's excelled with every direction this case has taken, but something tells me she might not survive her ordeal at the barn.

Jack is being haunted by visits from his deceased mother and getting attacked on-demand when he doesn't do the creature's bidding. It wants Jack to silence Holly, but the final episodes would feel like they were missing something without Cynthia Erivo's character.

Driver: Are you high on my bus?

Holly: I must have had a nightmare, I woke up -- I'm.

The Outsider likes to shock the audience, and it does so very well, so there's a good chance we're going to be stunned by the developments of The Outsider Season 1 Episode 7.

Jack visibly does not want to hurt people. He's showed great restraint, but it's coming down to whether he wants to survive.

That's why he's going to have to do something to silence Holly. If anything bad does happen to her, it will help push Ralph to understand what he needs to do to crack the case.

The public will need answers to exonerate Terry Maitland and the other killers, and Glory won't stop until that happens. There may there will be some sort of cover-up at play to keep this from becoming public knowledge.

There will be mass hysteria, skepticism, and everything in between if people learn about it. That's why there's no real way of telling what will become of the characters in these final episodes.

"The One About the Yiddish Vampire" was a pivotal installment. It successfully brought all the characters together in a way that felt natural.

The meeting had to occur sooner rather than later, and now it all comes down to who will live to tell the tale. There's no way of determining whether the creature can be killed, or if it will just move to another location and start the scenario off again.

Jeannie: What do you think about inviting everybody else?

Ralph: Everybody like who?

Jeannie: Like whoever's had anything to do with Terry Maitland. Tameka, Jack Hawskins, Glory.

Ralph: I'm not sure what Holly's going to say, so if it ends up being something awful.

That's what happened before Terry was made the killer, but there has to be a reason why it is staying in town and latching on to Jack. Surely if it moved on to the next victims, there wouldn't be enough evidence to catch it.

What are your thoughts on the creature?

What's your theory for why it is staying in town?

Do you think Holly will manage to outsmart Jack before they get to the barn?

What will Ralph do if anything happens to her?

