Troian Bellisario to Guest Star on Stumptown

A Pretty Little Liar is set to cause a stir on ABC's Stumptown.

TV Line is reporting that Troian Bellisario will appear on the February 12 installment of the P.I. drama.

This will be her first TV role since Pretty Little Liars concluded after seven seasons of head-spinning twists back in 2017.

Here is the official logline for Stumptown Season 1 Episode 14, titled “Til Dex Do Us Part.”

Dex is hired to investigate a bride’s fiancé after suspicions arise regarding the motives behind the hurried nuptials.

Dex asks Hoffman for help with the case and discovers there’s more to this couple than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Hoffman goes head-to-head with his father when he learns that he will be representing a suspect in Hoffman’s case.

Back at The Bad Alibi, Tookie and Ansel propose a new business idea to a reluctant Grey on “Stumptown,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Bellisario was propelled to stardom for her Spencer Hastings role on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, a role which has won the star several awards.

Since saying goodbye to the series, the actress has switched her focus to movies. She starred in the 2017 movie Feed, which she also wrote and produced. She pulled triple duty, once again, with the 2018 movie We Are Here.

She also starred opposite her real-life husband, Patrick J. Adams in the 2019 romance movie Clara.

Bellisario has also returned to Freeform twice, directing episodes of Famous in Love and Good Trouble.

As for whether she will return to play Spencer Hastings, it's unlikely since Freeform axed PLL: The Perfectionists after one low-rated season.

