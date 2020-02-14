TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Hits New Demo Low

Moving Grey's Anatomy to a later slot appears to have hurt its ratings.

The veteran ABC drama had 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo, marking a new series low among adults 18-49.

While these numbers are still respectable, they have to be a bitter pill to swallow for ABC.

The show remains a hit in delayed viewing, but it might be wise to think about an endgame for the series.

Before that, Station 19 continued to benefit from the new slot, pulling in 6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, on par with its season average.

A Million Little Things scored 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, inching down a tenth week-to-week. Despite being down, it is still outperforming How to Get Away with Murder in the slot.

Over on The CW, Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2 delivered 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The series is not the hit The CW was looking for.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 13 followed with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating. It is not holding up well without the Supernatural lead-in.

Over on Fox, Last Man Standing (3.7 million/0.6 rating), Outmatched (2.2 million/0.5 rating), and Deputy (2.2 million/0.5 rating) all fell to series lows.

Don't expect Deputy or Outmatched to get second seasons with these numbers. They are done.

There was nothing unusual to report for CBS, with Young Sheldon (8.8 million/1.0 rating), The Unicorn (6 million/0.8 rating), Mom (6.3 million/0.8 rating), and Carol's Second Act (4.9 million/0.6 rating) all on par with their season averages.

Tommy (4.4 million/0.4 rating) was relatively steady.

Over on NBC, a double-pump of Brooklyn Nine-Nine took a hit from last week (2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating).

Will & Grace (2 million/0.4 rating) and Indebted (1.5 million/0.3 rating) were also way down, while Law & Order: SVU (3.3 million/0.7 rating) ticked up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.