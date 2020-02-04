TV Ratings: Strong Winds Lift 9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Lone Star is blossoming into a hit for FOX.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 4 garnered 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating.

This is a best since premiere result for the series, which debuted on Sundays out of a football game last month.

This is a terrific result and bodes well for the show's future. There was a lot on the line during the installment, with a tornado ripping through Austin, Texas.

Are you enjoying the series?

Prodigal Son was also on an upswing, rising 25% week-to-week, to hit its best numbers since early November.

Over on NBC, America's Got Talent: The Champions was steady at 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating.

These series has lost its spark. What are your thoughts on it, TV Fanatics?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 4 inched up to 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating. The series is down this season, but it is most certainly not out.

Are you still enthralled by all the mysteries?

It was good news for CBS, with The Neighborhood (6.3 million/0.8 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.8 million/0.7 rating), All Rise (5.5 million/0.6 rating), and Bull (6.5 million/0.6 rating) remaining steady with their most recent originals.

The Neighborhood and Bull are both locks to be renewed for next season. The news is not as good for All Rise. Find out why HERE.

Are you still digging this Monday line-up for CBS?

The CW's All American (0.8 million/0.2 rating) and Black Lightning (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were both steady in the demo, but up in total viewers.

Look for The CW to keep these two shows together next season.

ABC went with a three-hour (!) installment of The Bachelor which pulled in the following across each hour:

8 pm - 6.16 million viewers/1.6 rating

9 pm - 5.56 million viewers/1.6 rating

10 pm - 5.11 million viewers/1.4 rating

These are solid ratings, but three hours is a bit much. What do you think of these longer episodes?

